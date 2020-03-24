Matt Baker gives health update following coronavirus outbreak The presenter of The One Show has been appearing via video link

Matt Baker has been keeping his followers and fans regularly updated from self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The presenter of The One Show announced last week that he and his family were isolating after symptoms emerged in their household, and since then he has been regularly communicating with the outside world via social media and video calls to the show.

WATCH: Matt Baker wishes Alex Jones a happy birthday

The dad-of-two posted a sweet video on Mother's Day chatting to his mum via video call and explained: "We're still on lockdown, but we're doing alright." He continued: "I'm feeling a lot better today actually and the kids are fine, totally fine." Matt also took the opportunity over the weekend to use social media to wish his One Show co-star and friend Alex Jones a happy birthday. Taking to Instagram stories, the former Blue Peter presenter revealed he baked Alex her favourite cake, Victoria Sponge. "For all those who don't know, today is Alex Jones' birthday," he said in his video. "As we are self-isolating, we baked her a cake, she loves a Victoria sponge. So Al, from all the Bakers to you, happy birthday." How sweet!

Matt with his The One Show co-star Alex Jones

As well as giving updates on his health in self-isolation, and showing off his baking skills, Matt has also been busy painting. On Monday, the presenter posted an impressive picture of a lion on his Instagram, captioning the post: "Today I painted a Lion - tried something a bit different...." complete with some hashtags, "#mixedmedia #lion #art #hobby #isolation #pride".

The presenter is no doubt doing everything he can to keep busy and active while in isolation, which he states began last week. Announcing the news on Twitter, The One Show explained: "Tonight @missalexjones will be holding down the fort as Matt Baker is now self-isolating due to symptoms in his household. But don't worry Bakerettes, we can still hear from him!" While Matt wasn't in the studio, his appearance from home was a light relief for viewers, as he was joined by his adorable dog, Bob, as he explained: "Well I'm at home and this is my Alex Jones for tonight."

