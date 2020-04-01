Wednesday's episode of This Morning was a particularly special one as daytime TV favourite Phillip Schofield celebrated his 58th birthday! Despite the coronavirus pandemic, his co-host Holly Willoughby and the rest of the This Morning team managed to surprise Phil, but apologised for not making more of a fuss since the shops were closed. Watch the video below to see the brilliant show opening:

Holly and Phil were even joined by some other famous faces, who called in to wish the dad-of-two many happy returns! Their on-air 'party' was clearly appreciated by the presenter, who went on to admit: "Thank you very much. It's a very, very weird birthday..." Earlier that morning, Holly also paid tribute to her telly partner-in-crime, sharing an Instagram photo of the pair in stitches and captioning it: "Happy Birthday to this gorgeous man... @schofe love you to bits... "

The This Morning stars are just a handful of broadcasters who have been able to continue going into the TV studios to present their live magazine show. Explaining their situation last month, Holly said that she and Phil are classified as 'key workers' as they keep the nation informed about the latest coronavirus updates.