Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby give out surprise gift on This Morning Would you like to have a This Morning jigsaw puzzle?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced a vast improvement in the goody bag during the Spin to Win segment of This Morning - as the bag now comes with personalised treats! The pair also poked fun at the tote bag full of prizes for the caller, who usually also wins a cash prize or a holiday. However, on this occasion, they pointed out the new addition to the bag; a jigsaw puzzle of their faces!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip gives away personalised jigsaw puzzle

Phil explained: "This is very, very worthwhile. Money can't buy this! We just had a few made up for ourselves and there you go! You've won your very own This Morning 1000-piece jigsaw." The winner hilariously cheered somewhat enthusiastically, as Holly can be seen laughing at her reaction. Viewers were delighted by the prize, with many suggesting it would be the perfect challenge while staying indoors.

Phillip and Holly joked about the jigsaw

One fan wrote: "This Morning should make the Phil And Holly jigsaw available to buy for everyone and all profits should go to the NHS, imagine how many they would sell with everybody stuck in their homes bored," while another added: "I’d love a #ThisMorning jigsaw! Should make them available to buy. Thank you to you both for keeping the nation smiling every morning and for keeping me company @Schofe @hollywills." A third person tweeted: "I really want one of the @thismorning jigsaw puzzles."

This Morning is certainly lifting everyone's spirits by still airing despite the lockdown, as the show is considered to be an essential service. Previously explaining the lengths that the crew have taken to comply with government guidelines, Holly said: "We are running with skeleton staff from now on and with lots of people working from home and all our regular behind-the-scenes services cut back to an absolute minimum."

