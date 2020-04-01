Holly Willoughby revealed that she has been keeping a big secret from her three children, Harry, Belle and Chester, on Wednesday's episode of This Morning. During the Spin to Win segment, the cheeky mum-of-three confessed that she hasn't told them of a very important upcoming event - before realising that they were probably watching her on TV and that she had given the game away! Watch the video below to see what she has been keeping secret...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby accidentally tells her children secret while on television

Holly has been enjoying spending the lockdown with her children, when she isn't presenting This Morning of course! She recently revealed that she had made homemade bread for her youngsters, who were very impressed! Posting on social media, she wrote: "Wow… thank you @chefphilvickery I did it!! Kids can't believe it.. much fun had by everyone.. now the best bit… yum!" She previously spoke about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

