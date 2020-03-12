Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield stunned as guest smashes glass table on This Morning The This Morning presenters were left shocked by their guest

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left looking stunned while presenting on This Morning after a guest on the sofa managed to smash one of their glass tables. The TV presenters, who were introducing actors from the hit stage show, Magic Goes Wrong, on Thursday morning, looked bemused and a little lost for words as one of the show's stars threw down their mug on the table, causing the top to smash.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phil and Holly are stunned when guest smashes their table

After the accident, a straight-faced looking Phil said: "Does that follow you wherever you go? Does everything go wrong?" A less-than-impressed looking Holly added: "Great. Well, we'll clean that up then shall we? Thanks chaps," before Phil added: "And you'll pay for that by the way!"

Stars of Magic Goes Wrong appeared on the This Morning sofa

However, luckily for the This Morning team, it was all part of a magic trick that the actors are best known for. Once the presenters explained that the table was still in-tact due to using sugar glass to pull off the stunt, Phil jokingly added: "It took us a long time to make that sugar glass, I haven't had sugar in my tea all week for that!"

Famed magicians Penn and Teller are also fans of the show

The guests were Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, stars of hit theatre show Magic Goes Wrong. The production is a follow up of The Play that Goes Wrong, a show that has proved hugely popular in the West End and over in the US thanks to its contribution from the creators, as well as famed magicians Penn and Teller.

The actors and playwrights explained to Holly and Phil what it was like working with Penn and Teller and their overwhelming positive response to their play. "It's happened so, so quickly," they said. "The last kind of five years has been this really surreal journey." The actors also explained how they paid a visit to Teller's house in Las Vegas, which was naturally decked out with magic tricks. "Penn and Teller saw the show... and we [then] went to [Teller's] house which is all tricked out with magic tricks and stuff, it was very cool."

