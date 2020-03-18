Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announce uplifting change to This Morning This Morning is going to be a little bit different from now on - find out how

While the country is dealing with coronavirus, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have announced how This Morning hopes to lift everyone's spirits just a tiny bit - with a change to their studio. While the computer generated 'view' outside the studio's windows usually reflects the weather, in light of the coronavirus worries, the presenters revealed that the view would be of summertime to help cheer viewers up.

WATCH: Holly and Phillip make major change to This Morning

Phillip explained: "It's sort of winter time there now," while Holly added: "Yeah. No leaves, no greenery." Phillip continued: "From now on, and from this day forward, every day outside that window until we come through this, it is going to be summer." Holly cheered as the backdrop changed to summertime, saying: "Instantly doesn't that make you feel better?"

Viewers were delighted with the thoughtful gesture, with one writing: "Excellent. Thank you @thismorning @schofe and @hollywills. Helping me through all this." Another added: "Oh my god there windows was fake all this time??? I wish I could just change the trees from bare to summer time with a click of a finger.... the power and magic of TV."

Holly and Phil are still presenting This Morning

Coronavirus has been the focus point of This Morning's Wednesday episode, and Holly admitted that her three children have had plenty of questions about the pandemic. Speaking to an expert about the illness, she said: "I definitely would like advice on how to talk to younger kids because they're around all the time now, and there are lots of questions coming through. I know there are in my house." During the episode, Phillip also hinted that the show might be cancelled due to the virus in the future. While speaking about shows that have had filming halted, he said: "We are holding on by the skin of our teeth."

