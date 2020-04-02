Steph McGovern has made a rare and sweet comment about her partner while discussing isolation on her brand new Channel Four programme, The Steph Show. The mum-of-one made the light-hearted remark while discussing what has been on her "reasons to be cheerful" list on the show. After reading a viewer's comment about two cats who are now "stuck together" during isolation, the presenter couldn't help but compare it to her own family situation. Watch the below video to find out what she said!

WATCH: Steph McGovern make rare comment about partner on The Steph Show

The former BBC news presenter's comment comes soon after she also gave viewers at home an insight into how she and her family have been passing time in isolation. Speaking earlier in the week, Steph explained: "The real highlight of my day, once I've been chatting to all you guys, is going out for a walk, how exciting is going out for a walk now?"

She continued: "After the show, what I do is get the baby in the pram and [say] 'right let's go out' and we get a bit of air, bit of exercise, wave at the neighbours and all that jazz, and then you're wondering along, I'm chatting to my baby and then that moment when you see someone and you do the social distance dance!"

