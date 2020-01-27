It's all change over at BBC Breakfast! Steph McGovern has taken to Twitter to reveal that her departure isn't the only major difference that's been made on the show. The TV star retweeted a post from the BBC's Richard Frediani which read: "After a decade of famous behinds sitting on the @BBCBreakfast red sofa – so much so it had a hole in it and being worn through in other places – times for a replacement." Steph then joked with fans: "It's no coincidence that the sofa is replaced the week I officially left #In-sofa-rable." Among those to reply to Steph's post was her former BBC co-star Mike Bushell, who wrote: "It's like Christmas has come early. No more sinking into the sport 'hole'. Or maybe that's just me being short."

Steph took to Twitter to joke about the new BBC Breakfast sofa

Steph, 37, made her final appearance on BBC Breakfast last week. She became visibly emotional as she was shown her highlights reel on the morning show, telling her colleagues: "I didn't mean to cry! It's been brilliant. I love the family here." An exciting new adventure awaits Steph, however; she has landed her own news show on Channel 4, titled The Steph Show, starting in the spring. On the show, the TV star will be joined by a different, well-known co-host each week for a lively look at the topics of the day, as well as consumer affairs, fun features and lots of interaction with the viewers - all filmed in front of a live audience. It will be broadcast from Leeds, where Channel 4 has just opened their new headquarters.

MORE: Steph McGovern shares very relatable baby photo

Steph McGovern talks about her baby

In November, Steph shared the happy news that she and her partner had welcomed their first baby together. "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter," she announced on Twitter. "Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We're all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife." The little girl is the first child for Steph and her partner, however they have yet to release her name or a photo.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.