Fans are loving seeing Steph McGovern back on our screens on The Steph Show! The star has been showing off her laid-back wardrobe, too, since she's been filming the programme from home during the coronavirus lockdown - now that's impressive, right? Former BBC Breakfast presenter Steph clearly has an impressive collection of statement jumpers, and she wowed viewers with another one on Wednesday - even better, it costs just £20 from Monki.

Loading the player...



Steph wore a Monki jumper on Wednesday's show

Steph is styled by celebrity fashion expert Tess Wright, who also dresses Alex Jones for The One Show. Wednesday's statement jumper is Monki's 'Soft Knit Sweater' which comes in a number of fun prints and colours, but Tess and Steph chose the gorgeous 'abstract' design featuring an on-trend artsy print. It's currently still in stock in all sizes, but this is a popular piece - so we suggest you snap it up quickly if you want to emulate Steph's cosy style.

MORE: Ashley Roberts' chic Marks and Spencer midi skirt goes perfectly with her colour-clashing outfit

This isn't the only bargain buy Steph has showcased on her new talk show - on Tuesday, she wore a gorgeous heart-print jumper from Oasis, reduced to just £27.30 in the sale at Debenhams. And for her debut on Monday, she chose a vibrant lightning bolt jumper from celebrity favourite Joanie - also loved by the likes of Amanda Holden and Lorraine Kelly.

Soft knit sweater, £20, Monki

Since she's been working from home, fans have been treated to plenty of sweet insights into Steph's family life - and on Wednesday she revealed she has been enjoying daily walks with her baby daughter. "The real highlight of my day… is going out for a walk. How exciting is going out for a walk now? After the show, I get the baby in the pram… bit of air, bit of exercise, wave at the neighbours!"

MORE: 10 Netflix shows to watch on lockdown if you love fashion

Steph also revealed another of her fashion secrets on Thursday morning - that she is presenting her show in her slippers! "Can I just say it's so liberating presenting a TV show in your slippers," she wrote on Twitter. "You can’t get stressed when you’re wearing slippers can you?"