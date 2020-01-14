Steph McGovern has shared a relatable snap of herself after attempting to take her baby on the train - revealing that after she thought it went really well, she spotted baby sick on her jumper. Sharing a candid snap from her journey, she captioned the post: "When you make it onto a train with your baby for the first time and are buzzing about what you’ve achieved......and then you see the baby sick."

Steph revealed that she hadn't noticed the baby sick until she was on the train

Fans were quick to relate to her struggles, with one writing: "All been there Steph it’s a rite of passage," while another added: "I once completed a nursing shift & no one dared tell me I had my baby daughter’s vomit down my back." A third person tweeted: "Yeah, sartorial standards go right down after children. Pre- children, change jeans with the slightest spot of dirt. Post-children, kid projectile vomits entire contents of stomach onto jeans, you just shrug and accept you can only wear them for another 3 days."

READ: Steph McGovern admits Christmas was not normal with new baby

Steph welcomed a baby daughter in November

Steph welcomed her baby girl with her partner back in November, and opened up about how unusual her Christmas was with a seven-week-old newborn. She shared a tweet which read: "Just a heads up that if you’ve just had a baby and have had a weird, insane Christmas and cannot ever imagine feeling 'normal' again, I cannot tell you what a difference a year makes. I have a Nov baby and was mad and sad last year, but this year has lovely," and add her own caption, writing: "This message was very welcome this morning. Baby land.....7 weeks in."

READ: BBC Breakfast's Steph Mcgovern opens up about her body image during pregnancy

Steph announced that she had welcomed a baby daughter on 8 November, writing: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."