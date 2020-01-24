After officially waving goodbye to BBC Breakfast, Steph McGovern has taken to Twitter to thank her fans for their support over the years. The popular reporter, who has landed her own news show on Channel 4 this spring, appeared on Wednesday morning's show to say farewell to her colleagues. Sharing a video of her 'best bits' montage, Steph wrote: "Aw - my last appearance on @BBCBreakfast in all its mushy glory." She added: "Thanks again to everyone who has supported me over the years on the show. It was a real privilege to work on such a brill programme. #thankyou."

During her appearance on BBC Breakfast, Steph became visibly emotional as she watched the footage on the breakfast programme, saying: "I didn't mean to cry! It's been brilliant. I love the family here." The 37-year-old, who also currently presents Watchdog, will host The Steph Show from spring 2020. The new programme will be a mix of entertainment, lifestyle and light current affairs, and will be broadcast live from Leeds, where Channel 4 has just opened their new headquarter.

The reporter has landed a new Channel 4 show

On the show, Steph will be joined by a different, well-known co-host each week for a lively look at the topics of the day, as well as consumer affairs, fun features and lots of interaction with the viewers - all filmed in front of a live audience. It's been an exciting time for Steph, who recently welcomed a baby girl with her girlfriend.

Steph previously announced the arrival of her first baby via her Twitter page in November. "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter," she wrote. "Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We're all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife." The little girl is the first child for Steph and her partner, however they have yet to release her name or a photo.

