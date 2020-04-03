It's been a tough few weeks for former Gogglebox star Sandra Martin. The 58-year-old revealed the tragic news that her sister-in-law's daughter has passed away, just days after announcing four people close to her died following battles with COVID-19. The reality TV star has lost her sister-in-law, uncle, friend's dad and another friend in Brixton, during the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing an emotional video to Twitter, Sandra said: "MORE TEARS FOR ME. I AIN'T STOP CRYING. IT'S ALSO MAKING ME UNHAPPY. MY SISTER IN LAW DAUGHTER HAS ALSO PASSED AWAY. I WISH I COULD BE WITH MY BROTHER RIGHT NOW. AM NOT USE TO ALL THIS. IT'S KILLING ME. EVERYONE IS DYING DAILY." Sandra did not confirm what her sister-in-law's daughter passed away from.

Late last month, Sandra confirmed the sad news that her sister-in-law had passed away after contracting coronavirus. She tweeted the tragic news, writing: "[I'm] crying. My brother's wife just died of coronavirus. RIP my sister-in-law." She had previously confirmed that her sister-in-law and her niece were in hospital with symptoms, writing: "I told you my brother's wife and her daughter [were] in hospital with coronavirus... well just spoke to my brother and they are both still in hospital but critical now. The hospital call my brother 10am this morning he is at his wife side. Pray. (sic)"

She added: "This has made me very unwell…wen it hits your doorstep you feel the pain…am constantly praying. My heart goes out to everyone [sic]." Her followers were quick to offer her their condolences, with one writing: "I am so sorry for your loss Sandra. My prayers and condolences to you, your family and loved ones at this difficult time. May she rest in perfect peace. Amen." Another added: "I am so sorry to hear your news, my sincere condolences to you and your family."

The UK is currently on lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles among those who have confirmed that they have been infected. The nation showed their appreciation for the NHS workers treating patients with COVID-19 with a round of applause on Thursday evening. The message #ClapForOurCarers began circulating on social media a couple of weeks ago as more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the UK. The campaign follows a similar display in Spain and Italy, as thousands thanked those working to look after their loved ones by applauding from their balconies and windows.

