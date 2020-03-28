Gogglebox viewers were left confused during Friday night's episode as they questioned whether stars of the show had broken social distancing guidelines. Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently ordered the nation to self-isolate in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning people should not leave their home unless it is for an essential reason, such as food shopping. However, many stars of the show – including best pals Jenny and Lee, siblings Sophie and Pete, and Ellie and Izzi – still appeared to film together even though they don't live in the same household.

Ellie and Izzi don't live together

"I love #Gogglebox but many of these family members and friends don’t live with each other. #SocialDistancing," said one unhappy viewer. Another asked: "Surely the Leeds sisters, Jenny, Lee and the Blackpool siblings shouldn't be there together?!" A third queried: "How are Jenny and Lee and Izzy and Ellie managing to get together in the lockdown? #Gogglebox," and a fourth said: "Wondering why the #Gogglebox lot ain't been self-isolating the same as us."

Fan favourite Lee Riley reassured fans though that he and Jenny are currently self-isolating together. He wrote on Twitter: "Well what can we say it’s Friday and it’s still on #Gogglebox. Jenny and me watching together as we are both on lockdown TOGETHER, friends with no benefits I may add! An hour of laughs stay safe stay well."

Jenny and Lee are self-isolating together

Earlier this week, Channel 4 bosses confirmed that Gogglebox will be airing as normal despite the coronavirus pandemic. Channel 4's Director of Programming, told Digital Spy: "The coronavirus outbreak is an enormous creative challenge for all broadcasters and though it is having a profound impact on getting some of our productions onto screen. It’s also a time when public service broadcasters like Channel 4 can step up and help people navigate through the extraordinary challenges we all now face."

