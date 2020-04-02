ITV has announced that they will be pausing broadcasting on all of their channels at 8pm on Thursday night to encourage the nation to go outside and clap in tribute to the NHS as part of the Clap for our Carers campaign. They will also be encouraging viewers to donated to NHS Charities Together with a series of idents throughout the evening. The pause will take place ahead of The Martin Lewis Money Show at 8pm, to thanks key health care workers, who are working around the clock to treat those affected by Covid-19.

WATCH: Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall clap for the NHS

Carolyn McCall, Chief Executive at ITV, said: "ITV is joining the rest of the country in thanking everyone in the NHS and carers who are doing such a vital and fantastic role - so we will pause our programming at 8pm to applaud the heroes within the NHS for the remarkable efforts they are making, and raise as much money for NHS charities as we can thanks to our viewers’ generosity." The creator of the #ClapforourCarers movement, Annemarie Plas, added: "I am really delighted that ITV is backing the initiative to clap for all who there are out there taking care of us, and helping keep that Thursday 8pm moment alive."

ITV will be pausing all broadcasts

The first Clap for our Carers moment took place in late March, and the nation took to social media to share clips of their streets applauding the work that the NHS is doing. One person wrote: "Stood in my garden on my own, clapped til my hands hurt and had a little cry. There are no words to describe the work people are doing at the moment... #clapforourcarers." Another added: "So that totally nearly made me cry! Three minutes of clapping, car horns and cheering #clapforourcarers." To donate to NHS Charities Together Covid 19 campaign go to virg.in/ClapForOurCarers

