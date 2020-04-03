Everything you need to do know about Disney+ show The Mandalorian UK viewers finally have a chance to watch the Disney+ show The Mandalorian

After months of waiting, Star Wars fans in the UK are finally able to watch the new Disney+ show The Mandalorian. While we're delighted by Mando's adventures in space, and to finally have met the adorable Baby Yoda, we still have plenty of questions about the sci-fi show - and we're guessing you do too! Here's everything you need to know about The Mandalorian...

What is The Mandalorian about?

The Mandalorian follows Mando, a bounty hunter who never takes off his helmet in public as part of a creed he took as a child to be part of an exclusive group of warriors. After being offered a huge reward to capture an unknown bounty, Mando is surprised to discover that his target is an extremely cute baby, known only as 'the child'. Growing attached to the child, Mando decides to protect him, no matter the cost.

WATCH: The Mandalorian trailer

Who plays Mando, and who else is in the cast?

Since he never takes off his helmet, it might be tricky to work out just who is playing Mando without a little help from Google! The role is played by Pedro Pascal, who is perhaps best known for playing Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones and Javier Peña in Narcos.

Pedro plays the masked Mando

Meanwhile, Carl Weathers plays Greef Karga, the leader of the bounty hunter guild who gives Mando the task of tracking down Baby Yoda, while Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi plays IG-11, the bounty hunter droid who meets Mando in episode one. Fellow droid Q9-0 is voiced by The IT Crowd star Richard Ayoade. Gina Carano plays Cara, Mando's ally and a former rebel trooper.

Who or what is Baby Yoda?

Little is known about this green bundle of joy, but fans have put together plenty of theories about him, and whether he is a clone, the real Yoda's secret son, or just a tiny alien just trying to go about his day-to-day life. Check our deep dive into who he could be possibly be here.

Baby Yoda is the scene stealing 'child' in the show

How often are The Mandalorian episodes released on Disney+?

While two episodes of the new show were released at the same time of Disney+'s launch in March, the following episodes will land on the streaming service every Friday, with four episodes out of the eight-part series already ready and waiting to be watched!

Four episodes of the show are available on Disney+

Will there be a second season of The Mandalorian?

Season two is most certainly going ahead, and will be released in October 2020 in the US (and hopefully in the UK too now that Disney+ is up and running)! The show's planned schedule fortunately hasn't been affected by the coronavirus lockdown, and so we'll be finding out a whole lot more about the Star Wars world then!

