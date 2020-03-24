Here’s every single thing you can watch on Disney+ from today Hours and hours of at-home entertainment

Disney+ couldn’t have launched at a better time. With all of us currently locked down in self-isolation, the brand new streaming services promises classic and brand new films, plus TV series to keep us and the whole family entertained for hours on end. If you haven’t signed up yet, you can do so here - and you’ll even get your first seven days for free before you have to commit.

Disney Movies:

101 Dalmatians (1996)

101 Dalmatians Ii: Patch's London Adventure

102 Dalmatians

20,000 Leagues Under The Sea

The Absent-minded Professor

The Adventures Of Bullwhip Griffin

The Adventures Of Huck Finn

The Adventures Of Ichabod And Mr Toad

African Cats

The African Lion

Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin (2019)

Aladdin And The King Of Thieves

Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Alice In Wonderland (1951)

Alice In Wonderland (2010)

Alice Through The Looking Glass

Alley Cats Strike (Disney Channel)

America's Heart & Soul

Amy

Annie (1999)

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again

The Apple Dumpling Gang

The Aristocats

Atlantis: Milo's Return

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Babes In Toyland

Bambi

Bambi Ii

Bears

The Bears And I

Beauty And The Beast (1991)

Beauty And The Beast (2017)

Beauty And The Beast-the Enchanted Christmas

Bedknobs And Broomsticks

Bedtime Stories

Belle’s Magical World (1998)

Benji The Hunted

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

The Big Green

Big Hero 6

The Biscuit Eater

The Black Cauldron

The Black Hole (1979)

Blackbeard’s Ghost

Blank Check

Bolt

Born In China

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers Story

Brink! (Disney Channel)

Brother Bear

Brother Bear 2

Buffalo Dreams (Disney Channel)

Cadet Kelly (Disney Channel)

Can Of Worms (Disney Channel)

Candleshoe

Casebusters

The Castaway Cowboy

The Cat From Outer Space

Cheetah

The Cheetah Girls 2

The Cheetah Girls

Chicken Little

Chimpanzee

Christopher Robin

The Christmas Star

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

Cinderella (1950)

Cinderella (2015)

Cinderella Ii: Dreams Come True (2002)

Cinderella Iii: A Twist In Time

College Road Trip

The Color Of Friendship (Disney Channel)

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes

Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen

Cool Runnings

The Country Bears

Cow Belles (Disney Channel)

Crimson Wing

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Darby And The Little People

Davy Crockett And The River Pirates

Davy Crockett, King Of The Wild Frontier

Dinosaur

Disney Adventures In Babysitting (2016)

Disney Avalon High

Disney Bad Hair Day

Disney Camp Rock

Disney Camp Rock 2 The Final Jam (Version 1)

Disney Cloud 9

Disney Dadnapped

Disney Den Brother

Disney Descendants

Disney Descendants 2

Disney Freaky Friday (2018)

Disney Frenemies

Disney Geek Charming

Disney Girl Vs. Monster

Disney Good Luck Charlie Christmas!

Disney Hatching Pete

Disney How To Build A Better Boy

Disney Invisible Sister

Disney Kim Possible

Disney Lemonade Mouth

Disney Let It Shine

Disney Minutemen

Disney Princess Protection Program

Disney Tinker Bell And The Secret Of The Wings)

Disney Sharpay Fabulous Adventure

Disney Skyrunners

Disney Tangled Before Ever After

Disney Teen Beach 2

Disney Teen Beach Movie

Disney The Cheetah Girls One World (Disney Channel)

Disney The Suite Life Movie

Disney Wizards Of Waverly Place The Movie

Disney Zombies

Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

Disney's Kim Possible Movie: So The Drama

Disney's Leroy & Stitch

Disney's Tarzan & Jane (2002)

Disney's Teacher Pet

Disney The Kid (2000)

Don’t Look Under The Bed

Double Teamed

Doug 1st Movie

Ducktales: The Movie Treasure Of The Lost Lamp

Dumbo (1941)

Dumbo (2019)

Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-off

Eight Below

Emil And The Detectives

The Emperor's New Groove

Escape To Witch Mountain

The Even Stevens Movie

Expedition China

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Fantasia (1940)

Fantasia 2000

The Finest Hours

First Kid

Flubber

The Fox And The Hound 2

The Fox And The Hound

Frank And Ollie

Frankenweenie (2012)

Freaky Friday (1977)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Frozen

Full-court Miracle

Fun And Fancy-Free

Fuzzbucket

The Game Plan

Genius

George Of The Jungle

George Of The Jungle 2

Get A Clue

G-force

The Ghosts Of Buxley Hall

Glory Road

Go Figure

Going To The Mat

A Goofy Movie

Gotta Kick It Up

The Great Mouse Detective (Aka: Adventures Of The Great Mouse Detective)

The Great Muppet Caper

The Greatest Game Ever Played

Greyfriars Bobby

Growing Up Wild

Gus

Hacksaw

Halloweentown

Halloweentown High

Halloweentown Ii: Kalabar's Revenge

Hannah Montana And Miley Cyrus: Best Of Both Worlds Concert Tour 3d

Hannah Montana The Movie

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Heavyweights

Herbie Goes Bananas

Herbie Goes To Monte Carlo

Herbie Rides Again (1974)

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Hercules (1997)

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Hocus Pocus

Holes

Home On The Range

Homeward Bound Ii: Lost In San Francisco

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Honey, I Blew Up The Kid

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

Horse Sense

Hounded (Fka: The Dog House)

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Ii

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame (Animated) (1996)

Ice Princess

I'll Be Home For Christmas

The Incredible Journey ('63)

Inspector Gadget

Inspector Gadget Ii

Into The Woods

Invincible

Iron Will

John Carter

Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board

Johnny Tsunami

Jonas Brothers: The 3d Concert Experience

The Journey Of Natty Gann

Jump In!

Jumping Ship

The Jungle Book 2

The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book (2016)

The Jungle Book (Anim) (1967)

The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

Jungle Cat

Justin Morgan Had A Horse

Kronk’s New Groove

Lady And The Tramp (1955)

Lady And The Tramp Ii: Scamp Adventure

Life Is Ruff

Life-size 2

Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch (2005)

The Lion King 1 ½ (2004)

The Lion King Ii: Simba’s Pride (1998)

The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King

The Lion King (2019)

The Little Mermaid Ii: Return To The Sea

The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning

The Living Desert

The Lizzie Mcguire Movie

The Lone Ranger (2013)

The Love Bug

Luck Of The Irish

Maleficent

The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh

Mars Needs Moms

Mary Poppins (1964)

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Poppins Returns

Max Keeble's Big Move

Mcfarland, USA

Meet The Deedles

Meet The Robinsons

Melody Time

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas

Mickey's Twice Upon A Christmas (2004)

The Mighty Ducks

Mighty Joe Young

Million Dollar Arm

The Million Dollar Duck

Miracle

Miracle At Midnight

Miracle In Lane 2

Moana (Aka: Vaiana)

Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire

Monkey Kingdom

Motocrossed (Fka: 12th Lap)

Mr Boogedy

Mr. Magoo

Mulan (1998)

Mulan Ii (2005)

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet Movie

Muppet Treasure Island

Muppets Most Wanted

The Muppets

My Favorite Martian

National Treasure

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets

Newsies

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms

Now You See It

The Odd Life Of Timothy Green

Old Dogs

Old Yeller

Oliver & Company

Once Upon A Mattress

One Hundred And One Dalmatians (1961)

One Magic Christmas

Operation Dumbo Drop

The Other Me

Oz The Great And Powerful

The Pacifier

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

Perri

Peter Pan (1953)

Pete’s Dragon (1977)

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Phantom Of The Megaplex

Piglet’s Big Movie

Pinocchio (1940)

The Pirate Fairy (Aka: Tinker Bell And The Pirate Fairy)

Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End

Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Mans Chest

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl

The Pixar Story

Pixel Perfect (Aka: Loretta Modern)

Planes

Planes: Fire & Rescue

Pocahontas

Pocahontas Ii: Journey To A New World

Pollyanna

The Poof Point

Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search For Christopher Robin

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie

The Prince And The Pauper

The Prince And The Pauper (Featurette)

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time

The Princess And The Frog

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

The Princess Diaries

Prom

The Proud Family Movie

Queen Of Katwe

Quints

Race To Witch Mountain

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Read It And Weep

Ready To Run

Recess: All Growed Down

Recess: School's Out

Recess: Taking The 5th Grade

The Reluctant Dragon

Remember The Titans

The Rescuers Down Under

The Rescuers

Return From Witch Mountain

The Return Of Jafar

Return To Halloweentown

Return To Never Land

Return To Oz

Right On Track (Aka: The Ender Sisters)

A Ring Of Endless Light

Rip Girls

Robin Hood

Robin Hood (1973)

The Rocketeer

The Rookie

Ruby Bridges

Sacred Planet

Saludos Amigos (1943)

Sammy, The Way-out Seal

Santa Buddies

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

The Santa Clause

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Saving Mr. Banks

The Scream Team

The Search For Santa Paws

The Secret Of The Magic Gourd

Secretariat

Secrets Of Life

The Shaggy D.a.

The Shaggy Dog (1959)

Shipwrecked

Sky High

Sleeping Beauty

Smart House

Snow Dogs

Snow Leopards: The Ghosts Of The Mountains

Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs

Snowball Express

The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010)

Space Buddies

Starstruck

Stepsister From Planet Weird

Stitch! The Movie

The Story Of Robin Hood And His Merrie Men

The Strongest Man In The World

Stuck In The Suburbs

Sultan And The Rock Star

Super Buddies

Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

The Sword In The Stone

Tall Tale

Tangled (2010)

Tarzan (1999)

Tarzan Ii (2005)

That Darn Cat (1997)

That Darn Cat! (1965)

The Thirteenth Year

Those Calloways

The Three Caballeros

The Three Musketeers (1993)

Tiger Cruise (Aka: Voyage)

The Tigger Movie

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell And The Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell And The Legend Of The Neverbeast

Tinker Bell And The Lost Treasure

Tom And Huck

Tomorrowland

Treasure Buddies

Treasure Island

Treasure Of Matecumbe

Treasure Planet

Tron

Tron: Legacy

Tru Confessions

Tuck Everlasting

Twas The Night...

Twitches

Twitches Too

The Ugly Dachshund

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Underdog

Unidentified Flying Oddball

Up, Up And Away

The Vanishing Prairie

Waking Sleeping Beauty

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Whispers: An Elephant's Tale

White Fang

The Wild (2006)

Wings Of Life (Aka: Pollen)

Winnie The Pooh

Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Winnie The Pooh: Springtime With Roo (Home Video) (2004)

Wreck-it Ralph

Wrinkle In Time, A (2018)

Xiong Mao Hui Jia Lu (Aka: Trail Of The Panda)

Yellowstone Cubs

You Lucky Dog

You Wish! (2003)

The Young Black Stallion

Zapped

Zenon: Girl Of The 21st Century

Zenon: The Zequel

Zenon: Z3

Zootopia (Aka: Zootropolis)

Best Series on Disney+

Boy Meets World

Chip and Dale and Rescue Rangers

Darkwing Duck

Disney Andi Mack

Disney Austin & Ally

Disney Best Friends Whenever

Disney Big City Greens

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series

Disney Bizaardvark

Disney Bunk'd

Disney Captain Jake And The Never Land Pirates

Disney Descendants: Wicked World

Disney Doc Mcstuffins (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-26)

Disney Ducktales

Disney Elena Of Avalor

Disney Girl Meets World

Disney Good Luck Charlie

Disney Gravity Falls

Hannah Montana

Disney Hannah Montana

Disney Hannah Montana Forever

Disney Henry Hugglemonster

Disney Jake And The Never Land Pirates

Disney Jessie

Disney Junior Muppet Babies

Disney Junior Muppet Babies Show And Tell

Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes

Disney K.c. Undercover

Disney Kickin It

Disney Lab Rats

Disney Legend Of The Three Caballeros

Disney Liv And Maddie

Disney Mickey And The Roadster Racers

Disney Mickey Mouse

Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Disney Miles From Tomorrowland

Disney Milo Murphy's Law

Disney Minnie's Bow-toons

Disney Muppet Moments

Phineas and Ferb

Disney Phineas And Ferb

Disney Puppy Dog Pals

Disney Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja

Disney Raven’s Home

Disney Shake It Up

Disney Sheriff Callie’s Wild West

Disney Sofia The First

Disney Star Vs. The Forces Of Evil

Disney Take Two With Phineas And Ferb (Shorts)

Disney Tangled: The Series - Short Cuts

Disney Tangled: The Series

Disney The Lion Guard

Disney The Lodge

Disney The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody

Disney The Suite Life On Deck

Disney Tron: Uprising

Disney Vampirina

Disney Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock!

Disney Wizards Of Waverly Place

Disney’s Adventures Of The Gummi Bears

Disney’s Doug

Disney’s Ducktales

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Disney’s Kim Possible

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch: The Series

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Disney’s Mighty Ducks

Disney’s Quack Pack

Disney’s Recess

Disney’s Teacher's Pet

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

First Class Chefs: Family Style

Gargoyles

Gargoyles

Goof Troop

Lego Disney Frozen: Northern Lights (Shorts)

Lion King Timon & Pumbaa (Intl. Version)

Lizzie McGuire

Lizzie Mcguire

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir

The Muppets

The New Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh

Pj Masks

So Weird

Soy Luna

The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody

That’s So Raven

Violetta

Disney+ Shorts:

The Art Of Skiing

The Band Concert

Beach Picnic

Bearly Asleep

Beezy Bear

The Big Bad Wolf

Boat Builders

Bone Bandit

Canine Caddy

Chef Donald

Chip An' Dale

Clock Cleaners

Corn Chips

Destino

Donald's Golf Game

Donald's Tire Trouble

Ferdinand The Bull

Flowers And Trees

Food For Feudin'

Frankenweenie (1984)

Frozen Fever

The Goddess Of Spring

The Golden Touch

Grand Canyonscope

Grasshopper And The Ants

Hawaiian Holiday

The Hockey Champ

How To Fish

How To Swim

Inner Workings

Lend A Paw

The Little Matchgirl

The Little Whirlwind

Lonesome Ghosts

Mickey Down Under

Mickey’s Birthday Party

Mickey’s Christmas Carol (Featurette)

Mickey’s Delayed Date

Mickey’s Rival

Mickey’s Trailer

Mr. Duck Steps Out

Mr Mouse Takes A Trip

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Theatrical)

The Old Mill

The Olympic Champ

Pluto And The Gopher

Pluto's Christmas Tree

Pluto's Surprise Package

Pluto's Sweater

Rescue Dog

Santa’s Workshop

The Simple Things

Society Dog Show

Steamboat Willie

Super Rhino

Three Blind Mouseketeers

Three Little Pigs (1933)

Three Little Wolves

Thru The Mirror

Toby Tortoise Returns

The Tortoise And The Hare

Trailer Horn

Tugboat Mickey

The Ugly Duckling (Color Remake-1939)

Winter Storage

The Wise Little Hen

Ye Olden Days

Disney+ Specials:

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Disney The Wizards Return: Alex Vs. Alex (Tv Special)

Disney Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

The Wonderful World Of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live!

Pixar films on Disney+:

Brave

A Bug’s Life

Cars

Cars 2

Cars 3

Coco

Coco

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

The Good Dinosaur

The Incredibles

Incredibles 2

Inside Out

Monsters University

Monsters, Inc.

Ratatouille

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4

Up

Wall-e

Pixar Shorts:

The Adventures Of Andre & Wally B.

Air Mater

Auntie Edna

The Blue Umbrella (2013)

Boundin

Bugged

Burn-e

Day & Night

Dug’s Special Mission

El Materdor

For The Birds

George And A.j.

Geri's Game

Hawaiian Vacation

Heavy Metal Mater

Hiccups

Jack-jack Attack

Knick Knack

La Luna

Lava

The Legend Of Mordu

Lifted

Lou

Luxo Jr.

Mater And The Ghostlight

Mater Private Eye

Mater The Greater

Mike’s New Car

Monster Truck Mater

Moon Mater

One Man Band

Partly Cloudy

Party Central

Partysaurus Rex

Piper

Presto

Radiator Springs 500 1/2

Red’s Dream

Rescue Squad Mater

Riley’s First Date?

Sanjay’s Super Team

Small Fry

Spinning

Time Travel Mater

Tin Toy

Tokyo Mater

Unidentified Flying Mater

Your Friend The Rat

Marvel on Disney+

Ant-man

Ant-man And The Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Black Panther

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer

Guardians Of The Galaxy

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Iron Man

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Marvel Studios: Assembling A Universe

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

Marvel: 75 Years, From Pulp To Pop!

Marvel’s Avengers: Age Of Ultron

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Marvel’Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Marvel’ s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

Marvel’s The Avengers

Thor

Thor

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: The Dark World

The Wolverine (2013)

X2

X-men

X-men Origins: Wolverine

X-men: Days Of Future Past

X-men: The Last Stand

Marvel series:

Marvel's Agents Of S.h.i.e.l.d.

Marvel’s Runaways

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

Hulk And The Agents Of S.m.a.s.h.

Marvel Comics X-men

Marvel Ultimate Spider-man

Marvel’s Avengers Assemble

Marvel’s Avengers: Ultron Revolution

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

The Super Hero Squad Show

Marvel Comics Spider-man (1995)

Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-man Vs. The Sinister 6

Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Comics X-men

Spider-man Unlimited

Spiderwoman

Marvel Comics The Incredible Hulk

Spider-man And His Amazing Friends

Marvel’s Future Avengers

The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes

Fantastic Four

Iron Man

Marvel Ultimate Spider-man

Marvel’s Avengers Assemble

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

Marvel’s Spider-man

Spider-man (1981)

Super Hero Squad Show

Marvel’sUltimate Comics (Shorts)

Marvel Rising: Initiation (Shorts)

Marvel’s Ant-man (Shorts)

Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars (Shorts)

Marvel’s Agent Carter

Marvel’s Inhumans

Marvel’s Agent Carter

Marvel’s Rocket & Groot (Shorts)

Specials on Disney+:

Disney Phineas And Ferb: Mission Marvel (Tv Special)

Disney Phineas And Ferb: Phineas And Ferb Star Wars (Tv Special)

Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts

Star Wars:

Empire Of Dreams: The Story Of The Star Wars Trilogy (Extended Hv Version)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones

Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi

Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars Series:

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (Shorts)

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises (Shorts) (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1

Star Wars Forces Of Destiny

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - The Lost Missions (2014/15 Eps 1-13)

Star Wars:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Clash Of The Skywalkers

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Raid On Coruscant

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Duel Of The Skywalkers

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Escape From The Jedi Temple

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Race For The Holocrons

National Geographic Movies:

Atlantis Rising

Before The Flood

Diana: In Her Own Words

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity

The Flood

Free Solo

Into The Grand Canyon

Into The Okavango

Jane

Kingdom Of The Blue Whale

Miracle Landing On The Hudson

Paris To Pittsburgh

Science Fair

National Geographic series:

America’s National Parks

Brain Games

Continent 7: Antarctica

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey

Dr K’s Exotic Animal Er

Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet

Drain The Oceans

Great Migrations

The Incredible Dr Pol

One Strange Rock

Origins: The Journey Of Humankind

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

Supercar Megabuild

Wild Yellowstone

Year Million

National Geographic specials on Disney+

Bizarre Dinosaurs

Breaking2

Earth Live

Easter Island Unsolved

Giants Of The Deep Blue

How Dogs Got Their Shape

Incredible! The Story Of Dr Pol

Journey To Shark Eden

Kingdom Of The Apes: Battle Lines

Man Among Cheetahs

Mars: Inside Spacex

Mission To The Sun

Planet Of The Birds

Sea Of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures

Secrets Of Christ's Tomb: Explorer Special

Secrets Of The King Cobra

Sharks Of Lost Island

Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed

The Lost Tomb Of Alexander The Great

Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron

Tree Climbing Lions

Winged Seduction: Birds Of Paradise

World’s s Greatest Dogs

Other Movies on Disney+

10 Things I Hate About You

12 Dates Of Christmas

Adventures In Babysitting (1987)

Aliens Of The Deep

Avatar

Avatar

Because Of Winn-dixie

Big Business

Camp Nowhere

Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)

Cheaper By The Dozen 2

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Doctor Dolittle 2

Flicka

Garfield A Tail Of Two Kitties

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Home Alone 3

Ice Age

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Jack

Journey To The Center Of The Earth

Life With Mikey

Mrs. Doubtfire

Never Been Kissed

Never Been Kissed

Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish (1998) (Aka: A Christmas Story)

Rookie Of The Year

Roving Mars

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit

Splash

Strange Magic

Swiss Family Robinson (1940)

Teen Spirit

The Last Song

The Mistle-tones

The Sound Of Music

Three Days (2001)

Three Men And A Baby

Three Men And A Little Lady

Turner & Hooch

While You Were Sleeping

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Willow

You Again

Other Series on Disney+

Just Like Me

The Simpsons

Other Specials

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade

Original Movies on Disney+

Lady And The Tramp

Star Girl

Timmy Failure

Togo

One Day

Original series on Disney+

Be Our Chef (27 Mar)

Clone Wars

Diary Of A Future President

Disney Fairytale Weddings

Disney Insider

Encore!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special

Marvel Hero Project

Pick Of The Litter

Shopclass

The Imagineering Story

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Shorts

Family Sundays

Forky Asks A Question

Lamp Life

One Day At Disney

Pixar In Real Life

Short Circuit

Sparkshorts

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.