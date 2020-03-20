Knives Out and Frozen II prove perfect small-screen escapism: James King's Week in Movies James King talks the best films to watch from your living room

With many cinemas closed for business and the studios holding back their biggest releases, it's fair to say that the film industry is in an odd place right now. Luckily there’s plenty for the whole family to watch at home while we wait for things to get back to normal. Stay safe and happy viewing!

BEST FILMS AVAILABLE ON TELEVISION THIS WEEK - 20 March

KNIVES OUT

Enjoy Agatha Christie tales and a game of Cluedo? Then KNIVES OUT is the film for you. Written and directed by Rian Johnson (whose previous film was Star Wars: The Last Jedi) here’s a rollicking whodunnit with a refreshingly modern bite. Prepare for the edge of your seat to get plenty of attention.

Knives Out has a brilliant all-star cast

Screen legend Christopher Plummer plays Harlan Thrombey, a bestselling author of thrillers who dies just after his 85th birthday party. But is it through natural causes or foul play? With a large and eccentric family like his, everyone’s a suspect and the dream cast of Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Chris Evans and Don Johnson make the most of their cheeky dialogue.

Although none can rival Daniel Craig as private investigator Benoit Blanc - aka “the last of the gentleman sleuths”. Alongside Harlan’s beloved nurse Marta (Ana de Armas), Blanc unpicks the bigotry and backstabbing that runs through the family with a Poirot-like precision (and the fruitiest Deep South twang you’ll hear this side of Alabama). Craig is clearly having the time of his life and you can understand why. KNIVES OUT is the romp we all need right now.

KNIVES OUT [Cert.12A] is out to buy now on Amazon Prime and on DVD/Blu-ray at the end of the month.

FROZEN II

Set three years after the events of the record-breaking first film, FROZEN II reunites royal sisters Elsa and Anna - plus hunky iceman Kristoff, loveable reindeer Sven and scene-stealing snowman Olaf - as they embark on a journey beyond their kingdom of Arendelle in order to discover the origin of Elsa's magical powers. And whilst it’s inevitable that this sequel isn’t quite as fresh as the original, FROZEN II is still a dazzling animated triumph.

The sequel is set three years after the original

If the plot occasionally meanders, there’s more than enough style to make up for it. Not shying away from the eeriness of the Scandinavian wilderness (Elsa hears a strange voice in the wind) also makes for a darker mood overall but that’s no bad thing. And anyway, Olaf - given more to do this time around - is always on hand to lift the atmosphere when needed. His song ‘When I’m Older’ is a delicious standout.

Speaking of music, if you’ve only just got ‘Let It Go’ out of your head, prepare for new earworm ‘Into the Unknown’ to set up home in its place. It’s another belter from Broadway star Idina Menzel, crowning an enchanting tale of searching for your roots that’s told with all the trademark emotion and elegance of classic Disney.

FROZEN II [Cert.U] is out to buy now on Amazon Prime, to watch on Disney+ from 24th March and on DVD/Blu-ray at the end of the month.

COMING SOON TO TELEVISION

FOUR KIDS AND IT

Set on the beautiful Cornish coast, FOUR KIDS AND IT is a family adventure based on Jacqueline Wilson’s hugely popular book in which four children embark on the ultimate journey to discover if a magical creature can really make all their wishes come true. Starring Russell Brand, Matthew Goode, Paula Patton and the voice of Sir Michael Caine, check it out exclusively on Sky Cinema from 3rd April.

