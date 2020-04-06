Fans concerned for Gogglebox star as he misses second show Sid Siddiqui usually appears on the show with two of his sons

Fans expressed their concern for Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui after he missed a second show - but he has reassured viewers that he is doing well! The fan favourite Derby resident previously confirmed that he missed the show thanks to being a little under the weather, and took to Twitter during Friday's episode to say that while he is all recovered, he is now missing the show due to social distancing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox stars watch Line of Duty

Sid tweeted: "I am sorry I will be missing from the Siddiqui sofa again in tonight’s #Gogglebox because of 2 meter social distancing rule but I am sure you will be entertained just as much by the rest of the gang enjoy the show take care be safe lots of love." Fans commented on his post, with one writing: "Definitely noticed & missed you last week... you're one of my favourite family's on Gogglebox... stay safe. Look forward to you returning once it's safe! Take care."

Sid hasn't been able to make the shows due to social distancing

READ: Gogglebox star Sandra Martin reveals fifth person close to her has died during COVID-19

Another added: "Take care Sid. We miss you but want you to be safe. See you soon wonderful man." The show has had to make some changes as certain families who aren't living together have been forced to miss the show. Izzi Warner, who usually appears on the show with her sister, Ellie, was also forced to miss the latest episode due to the lockdown. As such, Izzi was replaced by Ellie's boyfriend, Nat. Explaining the sitation, one viewer wrote: "Izzi is self isolating. Hence Nat taking her place on tonight’s episode. Also madge is the new puppy. Great additions, smashed it." Another joked: "Izzi is looking different."

READ: Who are the Michael family from Gogglebox? Get the details