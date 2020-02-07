First look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge's new TV show is here and it looks brilliant Are you going to watch Fleabag and Killing Eve director Vicky Jones' Sky show Run?

In between scooping up almost every award available for her smash hit show Fleabag, it appears that Phoebe Waller-Bridge still found some time to film a new TV series – and it sounds just brilliant. The TV series, which also stars Unbelievable actress Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, follows a woman who revisits the past with her college boyfriend after the pair made a pact 17 years earlier to go travelling together if they both text each other the word "run".

Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson play Ruby and Billy

Phoebe will star as Laurel, a woman who Ruby and Billy meet on their adventure, and the series has been written and produced by Fleabag and Killing Eve director, and Phoebe's long-time collaborator, Vicky Jones. We're delighted to have more of Phoebe on our screens, particularly as the star has confirmed that she won't be making a third season of Fleabag. Chatting at the Golden Globes, she told Deadline: "I haven’t changed my mind about season three. It feels more and more about being the right decision. [Awards shows] are just beautiful goodbyes. But there’s been so many goodbyes every time."

READ: Phoebe Waller-Bridge reveals why she isn't on social media

Phoebe will star as Laurel

It is about to become a very busy time for the star as Amazon Studios recently announced that Phoebe will create and produce new television content exclusively for Amazon Studios. Speaking about her amazing deal, the Killing Eve writer said: "I'm insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon. Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can't wait to get going!"

READ: Phoebe Waller-Bridge makes VERY rare appearance with boyfriend

The Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, added: "We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Phoebe at Amazon Studios! As evident in her great success at the Emmy Awards… she is clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing."