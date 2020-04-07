Piers Morgan surprised viewers by talking about his daughter on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning Britain. The TV presenter usually keeps his family life private, and rarely opens up about his four children. After watching a viral video of a young girl singing for her cousins, who work in the NHS, Piers gave an insight into how eight-year-old Elise is dealing with the lockdown. Watch the video here...

WATCH: Piers talks about his daughter on Good Morning Britain

Piers recently revealed that his son, Albert, had coronavirus symptoms. He explained: "One of my sons had it in a much milder way. My youngest boy. I think most people are associating (lack of taste and smell) that with the virus, it’s a very unnerving thing to get." Susanna Reid was surprised by the revelation, saying: "Your son?" Piers confirmed that Albert was now all recovered, saying: "Yes, he had mild symptoms which have cleared up now." He also reassured viewers that he and Albert weren't living in the same house, so he was fine to still be going to work, adding: "I hadn’t seen my son for three weeks before he presented with symptoms, he was at his mums."

