Our Girl on BBC has had viewers gripped since it landed on our screens last month for its fourth series, and it seems each episode has been getting better and better. The military drama, starring Michelle Keegan as Sergeant Georgie Lane, ended on a dramatic cliffhanger on Tuesday night, and fans are hoping that one particular character hasn't been killed off.

Taking to social media, many fans vented their upset and frustration at the cliffhanger and whether it meant poor Fingers, played by Sean Ward, has been killed. One person wrote: "Nooo Fingers can't die #OurGirl," while another added: "@seanjward how can our girl end like that, cried my eyes out. Fingers better not die, one of my faves #OurGirl #Fingers." Many more fans echoed this upset at the dramatic end to episode three, as one tweeted: "Fingers had better not die. He's too important #OurGirl." Could Fingers make it? We'll have to wait and see…

The new series marks Michelle last stint as Sergeant Georgie Lane

The fourth series of Our Girl marks Michelle's last as Georgie after she took the decision to step down from the show after four years. Although her replacement it yet to be announced, the actress had a few words of wisdom for the future recruit. Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters, the 32-year-old explained: "Just get stuck in and you'll enjoy it." She added: "I think it's a really daunting job because you're representing the military and you want to get it right. I think once you get stuck in, it becomes an amazing job. And you get so much out of it as well for yourself. So yeah, just get involved and enjoy it."

The actress also revealed what she will miss the most about playing the role. "I'm really going to miss Georgie. I think she and the show sort of helped me grow as a person and I'm going to miss the fact that she's quite feisty and the fact that she was really independent."