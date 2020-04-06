Liar on ITV is set for a dramatic finale on Monday night and we are on the edge of our seat to find out the truth. The drama, starring Joanne Froggatt as the lead, has had viewers gripped for the past few weeks as the story of who murdered Andrew Earlham (played by Ioan Gruffard) continues. In true drama series style, there have been many twists and turns in the plot throughout, and there are plenty of suspects. So ahead of the finale, we've rounded up all the potential endings to the series…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Liar official trailer

Laura killed Andrew

Throughout the second series, Laura has been a prime suspect in the murder investigation. The discovery of Andrew's car key in her flat, motive, and a piece of her jewellery being found at the murder scene, were all reasons why the police are pretty convinced that she is the killer. However, many viewers at home think it's too obvious – is she be being framed?

Detective Rory Maxwell killed Andrew

This theory is a bit of a curveball. Laura's suspicions towards Detective Rory Maxwell, one of the lead investigators on the case, have been growing over time and many think that the detective is behind the murder due to his shifty behaviour and loss of support towards Laura. There's also another theory on Rory. In the penultimate episode, Laura managed to steal his phone and discover that he in fact has his own secrets to keep regarding his son, who is also a police officer, and his drug habits. Laura seems to think that Rory is being blackmailed over this information on his son, and has given him motive to frame her for the murder on behalf of someone else.

MORE: Joanne Froggatt's love life: from Liar star's marriage to recent split from husband James Cannon

Is DI Rory Maxwell involved?

Andrew staged his death and is still alive

Series two has seen Andrew collude with his former University friend, Oliver, who is a plastic sturgeon, and engage in shifty behaviour such as extracting Andrew's blood and planting evidence. This has led to a number of viewers at home thinking that perhaps Andrew and Oliver have worked together to stage his death. We're not overly convinced by this theory, but stranger things have happened in the world of TV right?

Andrew committed suicide

Despite Andrew's body being found with a gruesome knife wound to the neck at the end of the first series, some are certain that Andrew took his own life. Given that the character was on the verge of being arrested for multiple, serious, sexual offences, perhaps it's possible that he thought the only way out was suicide. However, some think it doesn't stop there. Given his injuries, many think Andrew took his own life but made it look like a murder – in the hope that the most obvious suspect would be Laura; giving Andrew the revenge on Laura he was so desperate to seek.

MORE: Viewers convinced they've worked out huge twist in Liar

Is Laura being framed?

Laura's sister is involved

Throughout the two series, it's been clear that there are many people who would have motive for killing Andrew. And Laura's sister, Katie, is one of them. Other than the fact that her sister was brutally attacked by Andrew, the two worked together and so it's possible that she had her own reasons for committing the crime. Further to this, Katie and Laura have had their difficulties in the past, could Katie ensuring Andrew could never hurt anyone again be her way of making it up to her sister?

Detective Vanessa Harmon and her partner are to blame

The first series saw DI Vanessa Harmon brutally attacked by Andrew while her partner Jennifer was serving in the army in Afghanistan. This led to viewers thinking that, upon her return, Jennifer is to blame for Andrew's death. Many are thinking that thanks to her army training, and her anger on her partner being attacked, Jennifer would have the resources and motive to carry out the killing.

Is Detective Vanessa Harmon hiding something?

Andrew's old friend Oliver is the murderer and framed Laura

The second series saw Andrew seek out help from his former university friend Oliver while he was on the run, just before his death. However, it seems that Oliver has his own secrets – so has been bound by Andrew's requests for help in the aim of not getting himself in trouble with the law. Could this mean that he had motive to kill Andrew? Oliver is a relatively unknown person in the area, so he could be the perfect suspect…

The show ends on a cliffhanger

Given that the first series ended on the dramatic cliffhanger of Andrew's death, it's certainly a possibility that the second series will end with unanswered questions. There's no word on whether there is set to be a third series, but this has not stopped TV shows from leaving viewers hanging before. We'll have to wait and see!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.