For anyone missing Love Island and Love Is Blind, fear not, Netflix has you covered with its new dating show, Too Hot to Handle. Fans are already obsessed with the series, and some eager viewers are claiming that it's the best show of its sort to ever land on television. The aim of the game? A group of ten singletons compete for affection on a desert island, with the twist being that all contestants must forgo all sexual activity – that means no kissing, no hugging, in fact, no touching at all is allowed.

At the start of the show, the prize fund up for grabs is a whopping $100,000 (£79,980), but if those looking for love break the rules, this amount will be reduced. Netflix has described the show as: "Our next truly wild dating experiment," and judging by some fan reactions, it seems that Too Hot To Handle really is the next big thing in reality TV.

Fans already love the show

The show started streaming on Friday, and needless to say, many viewers took to Twitter to vent their excitement after tuning in. "OK, best thing Netflix has ever done. #TooHotTooHandle," one fan eagerly tweeted. "Too Hot To Handle is the best reality show ever."

Promisingly, the opinion that the new Netflix hit trumped both Love Island and Love Is Blind was popular on social media. "This might possibly be better than Love Island and Love is Blind. Just what the doctor prescribed," noted one Twitter user. Another added: "I'm just going to put this out there – Too Hot To Handle is infinitely better than Love Island."

There are eight episodes in the first series, and contestants hail from countries across the globe, including the US, UK, Canada and Ireland.

