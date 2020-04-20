Martin Lewis has hit out at scammers on Monday's episode of This Morning after becoming personally affected by a fake online story. In his segment on the breakfast show, the financial expert encouraged viewers to report any of the fake reports that they might see, while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby apologised to him for having to go through such a difficult ordeal. Watch Martin talk about the fake death reports here...

WATCH: Martin Lewis opens up about shocking online adverts

Martin previously hit out at social media trolls after one referred to his wife as a gold digger in a now deleted message. "I know you think it's a joke, but actually it's offensive both to me and my wife - you're accusing her of being a gold digger," he told the user. "We've been together for 15 since way before MSE was owt big. And the mutual support and love we give each other is part of where we both are now." Martin and Lara tied the knot back in 2009 and share one child together, Sapphire, who they welcomed in 2012.

