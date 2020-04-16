This Morning could face a big change in the way it is produced in the near future as the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the way television shows are made. On Thursday's episode of the ITV daytime show, presenter Eamonn Holmes hinted that they might be presenting the programme from their homes, rather than going into the London studio. "I think we will be presenting at home soon," he told guest Joel McDermott, who was being interviewed about his new lockdown show, Home Alone, which features celebrity call-ins and games with self-isolated viewers from his house. The comedian joked that they could call the adapted This Morning show "Eamonn at Holmes".

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford could be presenting This Morning from home soon

For now, This Morning is still being filmed in its studio, but with a skeleton behind-the-scenes crew. The programme is also following the social distancing rules. Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield sit two feet apart from each other on the days they host the show, although Eamonn and Ruth have been able to still maintain a close distance to each other, as they are married. The presenting duo have had to explain their seating arrangements on numerous occasions over the past few weeks after viewers expressed concerns, prompting ITV to release a statement on Twitter. "For anyone who's worried @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL are actually married in real life, so it's safe for them to sit close to each other in the studio," it read.

The celebrity couple live in Surrey with teenage son Jack

Eamonn and Ruth previously reiterated on the show that despite the social-distancing rules implemented by the government, they're exempt due to living in the same household. Eamonn, 60, assured viewers: "With regard to social distancing, don't bother phoning in and saying 'why are these two together' because we are together all day in the house, we live together." He continued: "And in case a lot of you don't know this, we actually do live together."

This Morning has changed its format during the coronavirus lockdown to focus primarily on the virus. The show is sharing information from doctors, offering help and advice to viewers concerned about the impact of the crisis, and shining a spotlight on the key workers. On Thursday, the show had a special NHS episode in honour of all the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who are working tirelessly to help fight COVID-19.

