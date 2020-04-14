Why Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will miss This Morning this week Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are fronting the show instead

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are taking a break from their presenting duties this week. This Morning, which is usually fronted by the two presenters from Monday to Thursday, is instead being hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. Holly and Phil, who have been the regular faces of the popular ITV morning programme since 2009, are away from the show to enjoy the holidays.

The presenting duo usually enjoy the school holidays off work and, although there'll be no trips abroad this time, are no doubt enjoying spending some quality time with their families for the Easter break. Eamonn and Ruth began Monday's episode of This Morning by stating they were continuing to work. "We're still in the Easter holiday, you may be in the Easter holiday, well Easter lockdown, but we're working and we're here right through to half past 12 keeping you company," he explained.

Ruth and Eamonn are hosting all this week

Phil confirmed his and Holly's time off this week when he took to Twitter to share the sad news of the death of a previous This Morning guest, and the host promised to do something very special on their return to the show. After retweeting the announcement that John, a resident at Dearnlea Park Residential Care Home in Rotherham, had sadly passed away from coronavirus, Phil vowed to do a tribute to John after their break. The 59-year-old wrote: "This is heartbreaking. Holly and I have a week off next week. We will pay John a proper tribute when we are back. Our love to all his family and friends."

Meanwhile, Holly has been enjoying some baking with her children while off work. The mum-of-three shared an adorable picture of her and daughter Belle baking an ice-cream cake to her Instagram over the weekend, in preparation for Belle's birthday. The 39-year-old wrote: "Today's project... making an ice cream cake for Belle's birthday on Tuesday... never done it before, will report back once we reveal it!"

