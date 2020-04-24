Scarlett Moffatt looks incredible without so much as a spot of makeup on The Gogglebox star took to Instagram on Friday

Scarlett Moffatt took to Instagram on Friday without a spot of makeup on to ask fans what look they'd like her to cover in her next social media tutorial, and the Gogglebox star looked flawless. Talking to the camera, Scarlett explained: "I've had so many lovely messages, I'm trying to get back to everybody who has enjoyed by TikToks and my little tips on how to get through self-isolation. So I was thinking, yesterday I had a lot of nice comments about my makeup, and I currently have no makeup on, so should I do a little makeup tutorial of what I do while I'm in this house?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Scarlett Moffatt in 60 seconds

Scarlett has kept her followers up to date with her life during the current coronavirus pandemic, and earlier in April, even warned them not to take social media too seriously while in lockdown.

MORE: Inside Scarlett Moffatt's house: complete with bar, walk-in wardrobe and games room

Scarlett looked flawless

MORE: See inside Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt's super chic bedroom

Alongside a video of herself in her bedroom, the 30-year-old thanked key workers and also urged Instagram users not to feel bad about how little they do while cooped up at home. "It's funny but an important little underlying message of please don't believe all you see on social media," she began.

"We are all having days where our only walk is to the fridge and back, where we miss real life, where we wear the same pjs three days in a row. But as long as we are staying safe at home for our key workers and those vulnerable you’re a bloody superstar. The makeup version of me is not how I’m spending most of my self-isolation days."

Needless to say, fans were quick to praise Scarlett for sharing such a down-to-earth message. One wrote: "And this is why the celebrity world needs more people like you!" Another added: "Good for you a very brave statement and pictures. Don't change, we need more people like you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.