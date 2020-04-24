Meet Netflix's After Life season two cast

Ricky Gervais' Netflix show After Life was a huge hit when it premiered in 2019, and it's hardly surprising that fans demanded more episodes from the funnyman himself. As the second series of the comedy drama dropped on the streaming service this Friday, we have taken a look at the amazing cast. Find out more....

Ricky Gervais - Tony

Ricky is hugely proud of the show, and opened up to Radio Times about what to expect in season two. He said: "I think there’s always the time for reflecting on family, and the elderly, and all the things that matter in life – safety, and comfort, and health. I don’t think there’s ever a bad time to do that, it’s just that we usually take [those things] for granted. [The show is] not about now, but I think it might resonate even more. I hope people are in the right frame of mind to enjoy it, and maybe it’ll make them feel a bit better. But it’s still entertainment. It’s not life-changing, it’s not a lecture – it’s still a sitcom, it’s just about a very, very important issue." Ricky is best known for his starring roles in The Office and Extras, and well as his films The Invention of Lying and Ghost Town.



Ashley Jenson - Emma

Ashley has worked with Ricky before, having co-starred as Maggie in the hugely popular sitcom, Extras. The actress has also starred in Ugly Betty and Catastrophe. In After Life she plays Emma, a kindly nurse who looks after Tony's father in a care home. Could romance be in the works for the pair? We hope so!

Kerry Godliman as Lisa

Kerry is also a regular co-star to Ricky, having appeared as Hannah in Derek. In After Life Kerry plays Lisa, Tony's beloved wife who leaves him a series of video messages about how to go on living after her death. However, Tony spends season one devastated without her, while learning to try and deal with his brief.

Kerry plays Lisa

Tom Basden as Matt

Tom plays Lisa's brother Matt, who is also incidentally Tony's boss at the Tambury Gazette. The actor is also a screenwriter, and co-wrote Channel 4 comedy Fresh Meat. He has also starred in Plebs and The Wrong Mans.

Tony Way as Lenny

Tony plays Tony's hapless pal and co-work at the Tambury Gazette, Lenny, who still manages to abuse Tony even in his darkest moments. Tony has had a busy TV career, having starred in Game of Thrones, Black Books and Extras. He has also appeared in Ali G Indahouse and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Tony is perhaps best known for his role in Game of Thrones

Mandeep Dhillon - Sandy

Mandeep plays Tony's co-worker Sandy, whose zest for life, kindly nature and interest in the village around her helped him with his struggles to cope with his day-to-day job. She is perhaps best known for her role as Saz in the BBC Three show Some Girls.

Mandeep plays Tony's co-worker Sandy