Our Girl has had viewers gripped since the beginning of series four, but now the show has come to an end and it was clearly an emotional moment for the fans. Many were left devastated as they waved goodbye to leading actress Michelle Keegan, who played Sergeant Georgie Lane, after she decided to leave the military drama earlier this year after four years on the show. In a fitting goodbye, the episode ended with Georgie attaching her engagement ring from Elvis to a kite to wave a final goodbye, before hinting at a possible romance with Prof.

After the show, many took to social media to express their sadness at Tuesday's final episode. One fan wrote: "I can't believe that last night's episode was the end of season 4. I am gutted that's its @michkeegan last season. However I don't think it will be the last time we see Georgie she can't just leave it like that." A second person wrote: "Wow, I've woke up feeling so sad that Our Girl is over but so happy to have had another incredible series. So sad to see Georgie leave but so happy to finally have answers and know who Omar is #OurGirl."

Michelle has played Georgie for four years

Plenty of others couldn't handle the sadness of Georgie leaving. A third person wrote: "Sitting here having a quiet blub as I just watched the last ep of #OurGirl think this has been my favourite series to date I loved the writing of @TonyGrounds @michkeegan was pure class thru out. She has made this role her own & we will miss her #StrongWomenRule," while another simply wrote: "How has one episode of #ourgirl made me cry 6 times."

Before the series aired, Michelle opened up to HELLO! about her reasons for leaving, and also revealed she was satisfied with how Georgie's journey would end. "I feel like she did get the closure that she needed, definitely," she said. "I'm really gonna miss Georgie. I love Georgie. I think she and the show sort of helped me grow as well as a person. And I'm just gonna miss, I'm gonna miss the fact that she's quite feisty. And the fact that she was really independent, and I think she's a really good role model for women and girls as well. So I'm just gonna miss her as a whole."

