Take a look back at Michelle Keegan's TV career in pictures The actress is currently starring in Our Girl

Michelle Keegan has made a name for herself as a successful actress, so it's no wonder that she's got a number of TV titles and years of experience under her belt. The 32-year-old has been fortunate to star in a range of different shows from hugely popular soaps like Coronation Street to gritty dramas like Ordinary Lies and Our Girl. Ahead of the next gripping episode of the BBC military drama on Tuesday night, and to celebrate the actress, we've taken a trip down memory lane for a look at some of the actress' biggest roles throughout her career in pictures...

WATCH: Our Girl is back on BBC for gripping fourth series

Michelle Keegan: Coronation Street

Michelle first became a household name in 2007 when she was cast as Tina McIntyre in popular ITV soap Coronation Street, featuring in many of the show's high-profile storylines. Michelle was a much loved member of the Corrie family for many years before she decided to leave the show in 2014.

Michelle played Tina in Corrie for seven years

Michelle Keegan: Ordinary Lies

In 2015, Michelle appeared in the first series of BBC drama Ordinary Lies alongside other popular British actors such as Jason Manford and Sally Lindsay. The show told the story of a car dealership in Warrington that employs a number of 'ordinary' people, but each have their own secrets to keep. Michelle played receptionist Tracy who got caught up in drug trafficking.

Michelle appeared on BBC One drama Ordinary Lies

Michelle Keegan: Tina and Bobby

More recently, Michelle appeared as Tina Moore in ITV drama Tina and Bobby. The drama told the true story of the relationship between the late footballer Bobby Moore and his wife, Tina. The three-part series focused on the famed sportsman's rise to prominence while also telling the story of what happened behind the scenes, which eventually led to the breakdown of their marriage and Bobby's death.

Michelle as Tina Moore

Michelle Keegan: Brassic

After appearing in a number of TV dramas, Michelle tried her hand at comedy. In 2019 she first appeared as Erin in Sky One sitcom Brassic. The actress appeared alongside This is England star Joe Gilgun and Being Human's Damien Molony. Michelle, who has just finished filming the second series, received glowing reviews for her part in the show.

Michelle has also done comedy work - seen here in Brassic

Michelle Keegan: Our Girl

Other than Coronation Street, Michelle is perhaps best known for playing the lead role of Lance Corporal Georgie Lane in BBC military drama Our Girl. Michelle first joined in 2016 for series two of the show, but earlier this year she announced her departure.

One of Michelle's best-known roles in Georgie Lane in Our Girl

On the decision to leave, Michelle told HELLO! and other reporters: "It was a really, really difficult decision, it didn't come lightly. But I just felt like I wanted to explore other opportunities. I've been doing it four years now, and I absolutely love the show. Honestly, I really do and I love playing the character and I'm going to miss her."

