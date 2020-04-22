It's been nail-biting fourth series so far, and Tuesday's Our Girl was no different. Viewers were on the edge of their seat as Sergeant Georgie Lane, played by Michelle Keegan, continued in the battle to find the truth behind her past. In the fifth episode of the military drama, fans were left stunned to watch Georgie realise the man she believed to be behind her fiancé Elvis' death, Aatan Omar, may not be who she thought he was – and fans are convinced a huge twist is on the horizon.

WATCH: Our Girl series four has left viewers on the egde of their seat

As Georgie approached the suspected criminal she showed him a picture of her late fiancé on her phone to ask him why he lured him into the trap that killed him in series three. However, the suspect seemed to be none the wiser. Viewers at home have taken this to mean something else entirely, and that Elvis could still be alive. Taking to social media, many shared their theories on the show.

One person tweeted: "As I previously said Elvis is still alive and his 'death' was faked. The fake Omar recognised Elvis and knows he's still alive. He ALSO knows that Elvis is actually Omar. The perfect plot twist to end the season." Another tweeted: "Ok bear with me, my theory is: Elvis is not dead either he's held hostage by Taliban and him and Georgie reunite or Elvis's death is a special ops plan. Because why all this referencing to Elvis and breaking of our hearts, please just give this to us #OurGirl #elvisharte."

Viewers are convinced a major twist is on the horizon of Our Girl

A third person echoed this theory as they wrote: "Love love love #OurGirl this series has totally been the best. @michkeegan is on fire!! I really want Elvis not to be dead and for them to have a happy ending!! Also who is Omar!! So many questions!!! Hurry up next week!!" We'll have to wait and see to find out!

It's not yet confirmed how Michelle's character Georgie will leave the show at the end of the series, but it's sure to be another emotional rollercoaster. The actress, who has been a part of the show for four years, confirmed she was leaving the BBC drama earlier this year, and recently told HELLO! about the difficult decision to leave. "I'm really going to miss Georgie," she stated, adding: "I think she and the show sort of helped me grow as a person and I'm going to miss the fact that she's quite feisty and the fact that she was really independent."

