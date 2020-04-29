9 of the most shocking Hollyoaks storylines of all time Take a trip down memory lane…

Hollyoaks has been a British TV favourite ever since it began way back in 1995. Through the years, the soap has never done things half-heartedly, and always sought to portray important and relevant issues to its audience. However, what's a soap without a dramatic murder or scandalous plot, right? With the main show only being aired twice a week due to filming restrictions around the coronavirus, the nightly Favourites show has inspired us to take a trip down memory lane. Take a look back at some of the most dramatic storylines the soap has seen over the years...

Sarah Barnes' deadly parachute fall

Back in 2009, Sarah Barnes (played by Loui Batley) was dramatically killed off during an episode of Hollyoaks later after attempting a parachute jump. After jealous Louise set it up, Sarah's skydive went wrong and she ended up dead after the terrifying TV moment.

Sarah was tragically killed in a helicopter incident

Lisa Hunter's battle with bullying

Way back when, Gemma Atkinson portrayed Lisa Hunter in the show. During her time there, her character was bullied by schoolmate Steph Dean and as a result, Lisa began self-harming in what was a plot that hadn't yet been explored by TV soap.

Gemma played Lisa Hunter on the soap

Luke Morgan's brutal attack

In 2000, Hollyoaks once again took in a storyline that hadn't yet been portrayed on screen. Luke Morgan (played by Gary Lucy) was attacked by a fellow footballer in the changing rooms in a harrowing scene. The soap was praised for its sensitive portrayal of the subject, and a similar plot-line appeared in the show in 2014 involving John Paul McQueen.

Remember Luke Morgan?

Beth and Rhys' relationship

When Rhys and Beth Clement started dating, they didn't realise they were related. However, upon discovering the truth they continued the relationship anyway in what was a shocking and controversial storyline. Best friend Gilly eventually exposed them.

This storyline has gone down in history as one of the most shocking

Hannah Ashworth's eating disorder

Hollyoaks was once again praised for raising awareness by portraying the difficult and often shocking reality of an eating disorder on screen. Back in 2006, Hannah Ashworth (played by Emma Rigby) started suffering with the condition after her friend manipulated her to try and lose weight.

Emma Rigby played Hannah Ashworth

Max Cunnigham's fatal hit and run

This was an emotional one. Hollyoaks favourite Max had just tied the knot to girlfriend Steph Dean when he jumped in front of car to save best mate, Tom, Max was hit by the speeding car. He died on the roadside in what was a tear-jerker of an episode.

This was an emotional moment in Hollyoaks history

Warren Fox kills wife-to-be Louise

In true Hollyoaks style, another wedding was ruined by a death – this time it was Louise after villain Warren Fox strangled her to death. After his affair was exposed, Warren found out her plot to kill him, so he beat her to it.

Jamie Lomas plays Hollyoaks villain Warren

Carmel McQueen's train crash death

The train crash involving the McQueen family went down as one of the show's most dramatic moments ever. The family were travelling to a wedding when the train crashed into a car, before it exploded and killed Carmel in the process.

Remember the tragic train crash?

Anita Roy's battle with bullying

Anita Roy (played by Saira Choudhry) was racially abused by Joel Goonan in the show back in 2009. The story, which led to Anita's self-harm, was considered such an important plot-line to show on TV, that it was nominated for an award at the Inside Soap Awards.

Saira Choudhry played Anita Roy on the soap

