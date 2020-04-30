Doctor Who to go ahead amid lockdown - get the details The BBC sci-fi show will be back at Christmas no matter what!

Doctor Who fans have had some exciting news amid the long lockdown! One of the stars of the show, Mandip Gill, has revealed that while plenty of shows have been postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Doctor Who festive special will most definitely be going ahead - as it has already been filmed!

Chatting to Radio Times, the actress, who plays the Doctor's friend Yas, said: "I think I'm allowed to say, yes, the festive special has been filmed. It was absolutely pure luck we happened to have filmed it. I guess it's the way it always films – they filmed the special at the same time as series 12."

Doctor Who will be back for the Christmas special

However, it sounds like the new series will have to wait, as she continued: "The conversations are probably happening somewhere else, and everyone is affected, so I guess we're just going to have to wait for guidelines. I've kind of not even asked, because I know that I'll get told when I'm supposed to. I'm quite laid back in that sense, it's going to come to me when it's supposed to come to me. As soon as they say yeah or no, I'm going to know too. And as soon as they know, they're going to want to tell us."

Mandip opened up about the upcoming episode

Shows that have been postponed including Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty, and Stephen Graham recently opened up about his disappointed that his role in the former had been paused indefinitely. Speaking on the Wood for Wood podcast, he explained: "I was supposed to be starting Peaky Blinders, but that has been put on hold indefinitely. My agent had spent a load of time putting that together."

