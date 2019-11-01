Doctor Who shares exciting first look at new season The popular sci-fi show will be back in 2020

Since Jodie Whittaker's first season of Doctor Who aired back in 2018, it feels like we have been waiting forever for a first glimpse of the next series - and it is finally here! The show's official Twitter account has shared a first look picture from the upcoming season, which is thought to be released in early 2020.

Will there be a trailer soon?

The picture shows the Thirteenth Doctor's shadow as steps out of the TARDIS, and the cryptic caption reads: "Watch this space". Fans were unsurprisingly delighted by the post, with one writing: "Movement at last!!! What a fab image as well!" Another tweeted: "I've missed this excitement! Bring it on." Could the picture be suggesting that there will be a Christmas special, or does it mean that a trailer is on the way? Either way, we can't wait to find out more about it!

The series will return in 2020

Fans have been speculating on what to expect from the new season for months now, including theories on who the 'timeless child' is, which was first mentioned in the 2018 series, and the potential return of the Daleks, which were spotted filming at Bristol's Clifton Suspension Bridge back in October.

Jodie previously opened up about returning to the show to the Hollywood Reporter, saying: "I really can’t wait to step back in and get to work again. It’s such an incredible role. It's been an extraordinary journey so far and I'm not quite ready to hand it over yet." She also opened up about making the show at the Bafta Cymru awards, telling the BBC: "Everything about it is sweat, blood and tears for something you're incredibly proud of at the end and we're so new into this family and we've been welcomed in with open arms."

