Happy birthday, Kate Garraway! The Good Morning Britain star is celebrating her 53rd birthday, and her colleagues were quick to celebrate the event live on Monday's show. Ben Shephard – who is currently standing in for Piers Morgan – led the wellwishes for Kate, adding that he hoped her two children, 14-year-old Darcey and ten-year-old Billy, were treating her to some cake. Both he and Susanna Reid then publicly sent their love to the TV star. No doubt, Kate's birthday celebrations were muted this year. Her husband, Derek Draper is still critically ill in intensive care with coronavirus.

On Thursday, she shared an update as she joined the nation in clapping for carers alongside her two children. "So much to be grateful for tonight," she captioned the Instagram clip. "Derek is still with us but what a battle it is. So grateful too for our amazing #NHS doing so much for Derek every day - wonderful to see all the support for them and our key workers every Thursday. We can’t thank them enough, can we? So brave. Sending love to everyone during this ghastly time, particularly all those struggling for whatever reason- none of this is easy. Thank you so much for your messages - they mean so much to me. Love and so much thanks from me and the whole family."

Kate Garraway's husband is critically ill in hospital

Derek was rushed to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on 30 March, and is still critically ill in intensive care. Kate has been married to the former Labour Party advisor since 2005. She previously described this period as "the hardest of my life" on her Club Garraway Wellbeing website. "There are of course moments when I feel exhausted to my bones and I just have to rest but that's ok too,” she shared. “This is an absolutely heartbreaking and emotionally draining time for so many of us."