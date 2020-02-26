Kate Garraway announces very exciting news We'll get to see even more of the Good Morning Britain star!

Kate Garraway is set to host a brand new show! ITV announced the exciting news on Wednesday, revealing that starting in April, the Good Morning Britain star will present her very own weekend morning show, Breakfast at Garraway's. The new Saturday morning programme will run for an hour and see Kate team up with her jungle pal Myles Stephenson. The pair – who will be joined by celebrity guests – will share their thoughts on the things that bring them weekend joy, covering everything from Saturday night cooking to the best shows on television, and everything in between.

Speaking about her new venture, Kate said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be welcoming everyone to join me and my sidekick, Myles, every Saturday morning for Breakfast at Garraway’s. We will have everything you need for a great weekend. I will have the best guests dropping by to tell us what they do to make their weekends great and live their best life. I can’t wait to get going!"

Kate is known for her impeccable fashion choices

Katie Rawcliffe, who is head of ITV entertainment, also spoke of her "delight", saying: "We are delighted to welcome these household names to Saturday and Sunday mornings. They promise feel-good entertainment to get us ready for the weekend."

We can't wait to see Kate's new show, and we're just as excited to see what wardrobe gems the veteran presenter opts for on Saturday mornings! The star is known for her on-point fashion choices, and we certainly won’t be forgetting the dress Kate wore on Valentine's Day any time soon.

The mother-of-two wore a siren-red midi dress on GMB, and Kate's stylist Debbie Harper uploaded a picture of the look to Instagram, revealing that the beautiful number was from Laura Ashley.

Just days earlier, the 52-year-old was seen in a purple wrap dress from Very that retailed for just £22! Hopefully Kate will be bringing us even more chic bargains come April.

