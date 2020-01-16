Ben Shephard has shared a sweet video of himself poking fun at his co-host Kate Garraway. Holding the latest edition of You magazine, in which Kate looks phenomenal on the cover, Ben can be heard reading out the headline as he says: "Braver. Stronger. Sexier. [Pans camera to Kate who is chatting away on GMB set] There she is. Studious. Working hard. [Pans camera back to magazine] And there she is in You magazine. Wow."

WATCH: Kate Garraway plays Hello/ Goodbye

Kate has said that she is proud of her recent interview in You, and made some big revelations in the magazine. The mother-of-two even revealed that after her appearance on I'm a Celebrity, her husband Derek Draper "fell in love with me all over again". What's more, Kate added that her husband re-proposed to her once she left the jungle.

MORE: Kate Garraway’s blue suit trousers cost less than £10

Ben shared the post on Instagram

MORE: Kate Garraway just broke a major fashion rule

The veteran television presenter explained: "You’re told you can’t take any jewellery into the jungle. I didn’t want to take my wedding ring off, as I never have since we got married. But I did take my engagement ring off. When Derek came to meet me after I left the jungle, he was planning to propose to me again, but he got overwhelmed and burst into tears. The kids leapt out and surprised me and Darcey said, 'Oh Dad – you didn’t do it!' So he got down on one knee and proposed… and I said yes, obviously."

Kate elaborated that the moment acted as a reminder of why she and her husband got together in the first place. "It was such a tearful, emotional moment," she said. "Sometimes, when you’ve been married for a long time, you almost forget what brought you together in the first place."

She continued: "And actually with all those people in camp, much as I loved them, it reminded me exactly why I’m with Derek. There were things I’d say that perhaps other people wouldn’t get and I realised what a connection Derek and I have. When you come out of the jungle, everything is overwhelming, even the smell of food. But the one thing that didn’t feel a problem was being back with Derek and the children."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.