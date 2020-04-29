Kate Garraway has revealed how she is helping her children during this 'heartbreaking' time as her husband Derek Draper continues to fight for his life in hospital. Derek is critically ill in intensive care with coronavirus, with the Good Morning Britain star describing this period as "the hardest of my life". She has now given an insight into how she is helping her young children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 10, deal with the devastating situation.

WATCH: Ben Shephard reveals Kate Garraway talks to husband Derek Draper every evening

Sharing an update with fans on her Club Garraway Wellbeing website, Kate revealed some of the practical 'distraction' techniques she has been employing. "I have been gradually working through the house decluttering and cleaning. I have been letting the children choose our activities – I am spending a lot of time on my phone so when I am not I throw myself into Lego or battleships or whatever, so they know I am there for them," she wrote.

Kate and Derek have been married since September 2005

"There are of course moments when I feel exhausted to my bones and I just have to rest but that's ok too. This is an absolutely heartbreaking and emotionally draining time for so many of us." The TV star later added: "And of course, I am hugging the kids whether they like it or not and looking after them is of course a top priority."

In her touching post, Kate - who has been married to Derek since 2005 - further revealed some of the things that are helping her in the midst of the worst of her stress and anxiety. "Staying grounded in the present moment, trying to remember to take care of myself even though I haven't felt like it, to stay strong for Derek and my family, accepting help from other (Something I usually find hard!) and doing some practical things to distract myself and feel like I’m moving forward."