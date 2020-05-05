Michelle Keegan denies being new team captain on Celebrity Juice

Michelle Keegan has opened up about whether she will be replacing Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice after the TV presenter announced she would be stepping down after being on the show for 12 years. Chatting on The One Show, the Our Girl actress shut down any hope of her taking over as a new team captain on the series, saying: "I can officially say that's not true. Don't get me wrong, I'm a massive fan of the show. I love the show, I find it hilarious. But, at the minute, no, no, that's not true."

Holly announced that she was stepping down from the show on Sunday. She shared a collage of photos of herself on the show and with Kieth Lemon, writing: "Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos... I can’t quite believe what we’ve done and how quick that time has gone. Thank you to you all for watching..we’ve always had the loudest and best audiences. Also a huge thank you to @itv2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support...Over the years the production team has changed, however to anyone lucky enough to have worked on the show, they will know that we really do have the best time, it’s never felt like work and always been to me like a night out."

She continued: "Thank you for all your ingenious ideas and hard work... all good things must come to an end and nothing lasts forever... It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person... whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedies finest."

