Ben Shephard made a very cheeky confession on Good Morning Britain on Thursday. During a live chat with Keith Lemon on the show, he revealed his favourite guilty pleasure TV show – and it might have come as a surprise to viewers of the breakfast programme! Along with co-host Susanna Reid, he chatted to Keith about his new TV project, The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft, which he is fronting alongside Naked Attraction star Anna Richardson. Talk soon turned to Anna's watershed show, with Ben confessing he is a big fan. Joking with Celebrity Juice star Keith, he added: "It might be the only show that might be more risqué than yours!"

Ben is set to appear on Celebrity Juice on Thursday night, having filmed the hit programme from his home. Viewers are set to get a glimpse inside the property he shares with wife Annie and their two sons, Jack, 14, and 13-year-old Sam, as he takes part in a series of hilarious tasks and challenges.

Ben shares two sons with wife Annie

Earlier this week, Ben set concerned fans' minds at rest when he explained how they had filmed the episode without breaking social distancing regulations. "People have been getting in touch saying, 'How on earth can you record Celebrity Juice with the social distancing?'" he shared. "There you go, that's a picture of my Instagram. That's me looking at the camera. What they did was, they sent us an extraordinary set up whereby I could see Keith, I could see Matt Goss was there, Holly [Willoughby] was there, Mel [B] was there, Laura Whitmore, Emily Atack.. All of us together, but we're all in our homes around the country, in fact Matt was in Vegas, as well. So we did it socially distancing."

Ben, 45, continued: "It was an extraordinary experience. Hilarious, ridiculous and terrifying at the same time. But we did it very safely. It was an amazing set-up, to be honest. To watch how they did it and it will be interesting to watch the edit when it comes together. It took a long old time to get done!"