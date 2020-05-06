Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid showed public support for their colleague and friend Kate Garraway after her difficult birthday without husband Derek Draper. During Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, Ben took the opportunity to read out Kate's recent heartbreaking Instagram message thanking friends and family for the birthday wishes and support as her husband continues to battle coronavirus in hospital. After the emotional message was read by Ben, GMB co-presenter said: "We're sending you loads of love, all of you."

WATCH: Ben Shephard And Susanna Reid celebrate Kate Garraway's birthday live on air

Kate, who turned 53 on Monday, took to social media on Tuesday to post the heartbreaking message. She began: "So yesterday was always going to be a tough one - 1st birthday in 16 years without Derek - so for the kids & I, his absence was very present. But we resolved to do what I think we are all having to do at the moment aren’t we - treasure & be grateful for the love around us - however distanced we are from it. And focus on the joy of life & love in the moment - the small things that are huge & really should be at the core of everyday, but usually the everyday gets in the way."

Kate Garraway received plenty of love and well wishes from her GMB family

She continued: "So THANK YOU so much for all your messages they mean such a lot, to the friends @itv who sent chocolate for the kids & uplifting smellies for me , to mates who dropped off food, posh teabags & milk & made me smile at silliness ( derek is a great believer in the healing power of silliness), to my amazing family, to Derek's friends who sent me messages of fun times they have had with him ( pictured is when Derek was editing a student newspaper - insert your own “his taste in birds” joke here!) And the strangers who got this cake >>> from @romankemp & all at @global & worked out it was actually meant for me ( was it the bourbons that gave it away??!!) - THANK YOU all. But most of all thank you to the NHS teams keeping derek still with us e& battling everyday to inch him toward recovery.#hope #positivethinking #standtogether."

Ben and Susanna's public message of support on GMB came soon after many of Kate's friends and colleague took to social media to wish her a happy birthday. On Monday, Ben shared a picture of the pair together, writing: "Wanted to send a really happy birthday to my gorgeous friend @kategarraway - it's a really tough time and I'm sure you're not thinking about celebrating (not least because there's been so many birthdays now) but sending you love strength and big virtual hugs. Thinking about you Kate and the family. Xxx."

