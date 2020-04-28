Ben Shephard and Dr Hilary Jones look unrecognisable after major transformations The GMB stars have been given a new lockdown look!

Some of the stars of Good Morning Britain have been given a new lockdown look! Ben Shephard, Charlotte Hawkins and Dr Hilary Jones were transformed by the GMB team in a post shared on the show’s Instagram account. Ben, 45, looks vastly different with wild hair that is considerably longer than his usual style. The same applies to Dr Hilary, whose short cropped hair has been swapped for a luscious long silver mane! Charlotte's locks, meanwhile, fall well past her waist. "With the news hair salons may have to remain closed for another six months, here's a glimpse at what the future could look like…" the caption read. "Who is rocking the long hair look the best?"

It seems Ben, at least, might be a fan of his new style! He reposted his photo on his Instagram account, much to the delight of his followers. "Not gonna lie. If teenage me in the late 80s got a sniff of my lockdown barnet, he'd be beside himself. Channelling every great 80's high school movie character!! Party at the back, business at the front, who doesn't love a good mullet? How's yours coming on?" Asked by one fan if his new hair was for real, Ben replied: "If only!"

It's a big week for GMB, with the show celebrating its sixth birthday on 28 April. Piers Morgan took to Instagram to celebrate the event, sharing a photo showing him sat behind the famous desk, along with his co-host Susanna Reid and Dr Hilary. He wrote: "We're 6 today! (and Dr H looks about 6 in this pic). Happy Birthday @GMB."

When it launched in 2014, the ITV breakfast show was fronted by four main presenters – Susanna, Ben, Charlotte and Sean Fletcher. The current main anchors are Piers, Susanna and Kate Garraway. Charlotte and Ranvir Singh are the show’s newsreaders and presenters of the first half-hour, while former main anchor Sean is a relief newsreader.