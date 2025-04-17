Ben Shephard's money-making family kitchen inside £4m home is so gorgeous

Ben Shephard's beautiful family home is located in the 'best place to live in the UK' according to The Sunday Times in their 2024 report. The sought-after area is Richmond, an affluent London suburb which is unsurprisingly a hit with celebrities.

The This Morning presenter lives with his wife Annie and sons Sam and Jack have now moved out for university. Over the years, the star has given his fans glimpses into his private residence, including his glorious garden and stylish living space, but one of the best spaces must be the family's amazing kitchen!

© Photo: Instagram The family have the most amazing kitchen

Their cooking space is oh-so-stunning with a mix of navy and mushroom-hued cabinets, a range cooker and plenty of room for preparing meals.

© Photo: Instagram The farmhouse sink overlooks the garden

Above the range cooker, there are dark tiles acting as a splashback and to the side, there are patio doors with Georgian-style panes of glass, leading out to the garden.

The family have a beautiful range cooker

The family have a farmhouse sink and they can gaze out of the window onto their perfectly kept garden as they do the washing up.

A marble-topped island is in the centre of the room, which is ideal for preparing, eating and hosting in the space.

© Photo: Instagram Ben's property has chic cabinets and marble surfaces

When putting the shopping away one day, the Tipping Point presenter revealed his American-style fridge in stainless steel with a huge drawer at the bottom.

© Photo: Instagram Check out Ben's fridge

The downstairs of their property has an open-plan layout with the kitchen leading into the dining room and then the lounge.

In the living room, Ben and his wife have a wooden coffee table in the centre, topped with books and candles, while the television is mounted on the wall above the fireplace.

Considering a kitchen upgrade?

The kitchen is one of the most important rooms when it comes to selling a property and a brand-new cooking space can add up to £30,000 to your house value.

Carmen Mata Castillo, Property Expert at What Cost, explains: "Prospective buyers are drawn to homes that have move-in kitchens, reducing their upfront renovation costs. Research states that kitchen renovations can easily recover up to 80 per cent of their cost, with minor modifications, adding a £15,000 to £30,000 boost to a £300,000 home. But, do bear in mind that the average time to complete kitchen renovations is between four to six weeks.

Debra Hutt, Kitchen Stylist at Wren Kitchens, advises adding investment-worthy appliances to recoup your costs in the long run. Debra explains, “If you’re looking to sell your home, built-in appliances can add significantly more value than free-standing everyday appliances, such as fridge-freezers and dishwashers. It’s worth keeping this in mind when planning your renovation budget.”