For his latest show called Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft, TV host Keith Lemon has enlisted the help of his mother Pat! Taking to his social media pages on Sunday, the 47-year-old – whose real name is Leigh Francis – shared a rare picture with his mum to mark the show's launch. "Bring ya mum to work day. Well she came every day when we were filming this," he wrote in the caption.

Keith Lemon with his mum Pat

Although fans were super excited to see his mum, some were quick to notice the family similarities. "You look like your mum xx," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Your mum looks so sweet @lemontwittor, I bet she's a right giggle." A third post read: "Your mum is awesome, why wouldn't you want her at work with you every day!"

The new Channel 4 series sees Keith present the crafting competition alongside Anna Richardson, in which four new contestants are tasked with crafting "spectacular" creations each week for celebrity guests. His mum appears on the show as the factory tea lady, delivering drinks to the contestants whilst chatting with Keith each episode.

"People say, 'is it difficult for you to do pre-watershed tele and not swear and stuff?' but I don't swear in front of my mum," he recently told Radio Times when asked about working with his mum. "So my mum's there anyway and I guess I swear when I'm drunk on Celebrity Juice 'cause I'm drunk, but with this we’re filming it through the day and it's just a really calming environment."

