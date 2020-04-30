Celebrity Juice: see these stars when the show first began and now

Taking the crown as the most bonkers yet brilliant show on television, Celebrity Juice has had audiences in stitches since it first premiered on ITV in 2008. With a host of famous faces not afraid to embarrass themselves on camera, the show has earned a legion of fans for its raucous and revolting pranks and celebrity challenges. As the show marks it’s 22nd series, we take a look back at its stars then and now…

Leigh Francis

Fresh from his Bo' Selecta! success, character Keith Lemon – real name Leigh Francis – pitched Celebrity Juice to ITV producers, with the first series airing way back in 2008. Whilst his hair has been subject to different styles over the years, it seems that Keith’s bold wardrobe choices have remained the same – sporting the same tooth necklace and right-handed bandage for the past twelve years. The show has led to other opportunities for Leigh as Keith Lemon, going on to present ITV’s recently cancelled Through the Keyhole. The comedian married beauty therapist Jill Carter in 2002 and the couple share 11-year-old daughter Matilda.

Leigh Francis, then and now

Holly Willoughby

Holly has served as team captain on Celebrity Juice since the show's inception, going on to bag her better known This Morning gig a year later with TV husband Phillip Schofield. Holly's real-life husband Dan Baldwin is an executive producer of the show, which has seen the pair through a number of milestones including the birth of their three children – Harry, 10, Belle, 9, and Chester, 5. Holly credits the show and host Keith Lemon with her hilarious and infamous 'Willoughbooby' nickname – which the 39-year-old has since embraced: "In all seriousness, it's very nice and I'm proud that a mother who has breastfed children can have that accolade…if you can call it that."

Has Holly changed much?

Fearne Cotton

Former Radio 1 star and television presenter Fearne Cotton spent ten years on the show, originally going head to head with best friend Holly as the show's other team captain. Holding her own and taking Lemon’s teasing of her nostrils in her stride, the 38-year-old left the series in 2018 to pursue other projects – including her successful podcast Happy Place. Like Holly, Fearne became a mum during her time on Celebrity Juice, taking maternity leave from the show in 2013 to welcome son Rex, with daughter Honey arriving in late 2015. She is married to Jesse Wood – the son of Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood.

Fearne has hardly changed at all!

Rufus Hound

Comedian Rufus Hound appeared alongside Keith and co for four years, joining full-time as a member of Fearne Cotton's team from series two. The stand-up star then mysteriously quit the show half-way through filming of the seventh series, with it later claimed that a row with Kim Woodburn was behind his departure. Rufus has since returned to the stage in a number of live theatre and comedy performances.

That's quite the transformation for Rufus!

READ: The 7 best shows coming out on Netflix in May – and you'll be spoilt for choice

Gino D'Acampo

Chef Gino D'Acampo has provided plenty of laughs on the show, originally filling in for both Holly and Fearne as team captain in 2014 and 2015 during their maternity leaves. The Italian stallion became a regular panellist on the show at the end of 2015, appearing in an impressive 44 shows as of September 2018. Gino is a familiar face on our screens, joining Holly on This Morning with his recipes, whilst also fronting his own cookery shows: Let's Do Lunch, There's No Taste Like Home and Gino's Italian Escape.

Gina in 2015 and 2020

Paddy McGuinness

With a long-standing friendship and professional partnership with host Keith Lemon, comedian and presenter Paddy McGuinness was the perfect fit to replace Fearne Cotton as team captain on the show in 2019. Yet the star was forced to leave after a year due to scheduling conflicts and other commitments. The comic's career has gone from strength to strength in recent years, presenting ITV dating show Take Me Out to the BBC's rebooted Top Gear. Paddy is married to model Christine Martin and dad to 6-year-old twins Penelope and Leo and four-year-old daughter Felicity.

Paddy was previously a team captain

READ: Netflix's The Politician season two release date confirmed - get the details

Mel B

Popstar Melanie Brown, better known as Mel B, promised to spice up the show when announced as the new team captain last September, replacing Paddy McGuinness. Thrilled with her new role, the Spice Girl said: "My mission is to give Keith a run for his money. Watch out. Things are going to get even more crazy." Living up to her word, Mel has provided plenty of entertainment this series, sharing a smooch with Emily Atack and blasting Joey Essex over claims she made a move on him.

Mel B is currently a team captain

Kelly Brook

Actress and Model Kelly Brook is another beauty associated with the show, starting off as a guest before going on to cover Fearne as captain in series nine – during her maternity leave. Since Celebrity Juice, Kelly has been busy with a number of acting roles and modelling campaigns, and currently hosts her own Heart radio show. She has been known to return occasionally as a show panellist.

Kelly still occasionally appears on the show