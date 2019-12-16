Keith Lemon has opened up about who was the worst guest to have appeared on Celebrity Juice, and admitted that while she wasn't annoying, Katie Price was very quiet when she was on the show back in 2010. Chatting to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, he explained: "Not annoying but Katie Price always comes up as the worst guest, simply because she was so quiet. I’ve told her to her face as well, I said, 'You’re the worst guest because you was so quiet.'"

Keith opened up about Celebrity Juice

He added that he believed Katie had decided to err on the side of caution, saying: "She had this wall built up around her because she was scared of having the mickey taken out of her." Keith has previously opened up about the mum-of-five's visit to the show with her husband at the time, Peter Andre. He told the Metro: "Maybe it was during her turbulent times with Peter Andre, because he was on with her once and they were just arguing all the time. And I couldn’t remember if I thought it was real or for the cameras for their reality programme, but obviously we now know it was real and they were actually falling out."

WATCH: Outlander season five has released the opening scene starring a young Jamie – watch it here

Keith said Katie was very quiet on the show

Celebrity Juice has been on television since 2008, and former team captain Fearne Cotton surprised fans back in 2018 when she announced that she had decided to move on from the series. Chatting to Lorraine Kelly, she said: "I did 10 brilliant years there and 20 series and I loved it so, so much and I'll walk away missing the gang massively. I think you need to have change and have a shake-up in life every now and again and take risks and feel a bit scared again. It was the same when I left Radio 1 - I left on a bit of a high and wanted to try something new and have a new adventure. It's very much with that sort of feeling attached to it."

READ: His Dark Materials fans furious after Sunday night's episode - find out why