Jane Moore is certainly making the most of her time in lockdown! The Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram page over the weekend to share a stunning snap of herself sunbathing in her back garden whilst reading the newspaper. Wearing a chic red strapless swimsuit, the 57-year-old looked absolutely flawless as she kicked back in the sun. "Who needs the real Club 55 in St Tropez when you can have a sign made and recreate it in your own back yard?" she teased in the caption.

Jane Moore shared this lovely photo over the weekend

"Enjoy the sunshine while you can everyone, it's leaving us tomorrow so it's back to jumpers and galoshes. #britishsummer #bankholiday #sun #club55 #cinquantecinq." Her celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to post complimentary messages, with Ruth Langsford writing: "Always been jealous of those long legs!!" Denise Welch remarked: "You look like you did when you were 30!!!" To which, Jane replied: "I wish!" Saira Khan simply said: "Looking hot."

MORE: David Tennant's wife Georgia impresses fans with latest culinary dish

Loading the player...

VIDEO: A Day In The Life Of Andrea McLean During Lockdown

The lovely post comes shortly after the mother-of-two returned to Loose Women for the first time since it temporarily went off air. Although she appeared via video link from home, Jane gave herself a beautiful makeover, having spent the past few weeks makeup-free. The star shared the results on Instagram, posting a before-and-after photo of herself. "Well this a bit of a shock," she said on Wednesday. "Back on air with @loosewomen today so had to change out of my PJs and, shock horror, put on some make-up as, obviously, there will be no professionals on hand to work their magic until social distancing rules are relaxed."

MORE: Jane Moore shares never-before-seen wedding photo on 18th anniversary

The journalist continued: "I must say, six weeks of not having to bother with the slap has been rather refreshing but the downside is that, post-makeover, the dog is looking at me as if to say ‘who the hell are you and what have you done with my slovenly owner?’ Catch me, @ruthlangsford @lindarobson58 live in the studio and @iamsairakhan from the comfort of her gorgeous home at 12.30 today on Loose Women."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.