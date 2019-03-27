Lisa Faulkner reveals hilarious secret about fiancé John Torode John and Lisa have paired up for a new cooking show!

John Torode might be acting as a judge on Masterchef at the moment, but the seriously busy chef also has an upcoming cooking show with his fiancé, Lisa Faulker, and the pair opened up about the upcoming show – with Lisa revealing some brilliant secrets about John in the kitchen! Chatting about John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, Lisa revealed that John is a "clean freak", joking: "John is clean freak and best tidier in the land," to which he replied: "I do try to be tidy, yes."

John and Lisa opened up about their new show

The pair also opened up about cooking as a couple, with John explaining that the pair often compromise when making dishes. "I think the thing is, you have to use the word compromise," he said. "When couples cook in kitchens, some people do things better than others… When we work together, we make a decision about who is going to do the main bit and who is going to help out, and that's fine." Lisa added: "The important thing is you need someone to lead and someone to help and we often take turns. The important thing is to make it fun. I think for us making this show and having so much real life experience in the kitchen definitely helps keeping things calm."

The set-up of their new show is very similar to their home life, but with some key differences! John said: "Filming so far has been a real joy. And to be fair, it is just us with cameras being slightly directed. At home, the only difference is we would probably take a bit more time, probably have a bottle of wine, maybe a radio station playing, a child coming in making conversation, the phone might ring, the dog will bark. The fact is Lisa and I get on really well and I think that will show throughout the whole show… and we love it when the crew turn around and say: 'I'm going to make that tonight' or 'I went home last night and told my partner about that.'"

