Susanna Reid has criticised the British government for advising people to use common sense within the new guidance surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The Good Morning Britain presenter was speaking to Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds during Wednesday's episode of the ITV current affairs programme, when she vented her frustration at the guidance, saying it's "not enough."

WATCH: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid criticise government actions on GMB

While discussing members of public returning to work in according with Boris Johnson's new guidance, the presenter asked the MP: "Would you have mandated that people getting onto public transport should wear face coverings, or non-surgical face masks? I mean one of my frustrations is that the government has told everybody just to use your common sense." She added: "I don't think when we're dealing with a killer virus that common sense is always enough."

Susanna and Piers were quick to criticise the government's latest guidance

Susanna's comments on Wednesday morning echo her frustrations from Tuesday's show, during which she expressed how it would be "common sense" if government ministers took the time to be interviewed on their show, rather than "boycotting." After Piers stated, "Our punishment for asking questions and holding the government accountable is boycotting this programme," Susanna agreed adding: "It would be common sense for the Prime Minister to appear on ITV's breakfast programme."

The 49-year-old presenter's criticism came soon after co-presenter Piers Morgan clashed with Dr Hilary on Wednesday's show while discussing the COVID-19 crisis in care homes up and down the country and the lack of testing when patients are discharged from hospital. Piers, 55, began by stating to Dr Hilary: "Hilary, let me stop you, here's the difference – they knew that the patients in hospital had COVID-19 but they didn't check they were now negative before they sent them out." Dr Hilary then went on to respond: "We didn't have the capacity [to test] and I'm sure people will look back and say mistakes were made."

