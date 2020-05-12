Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan have revealed their anger after announcing that government ministers are boycotting Good Morning Britain. Discussing their ongoing struggle to welcome any government officials onto the show, Piers explained: "We got annoyed at them because of their failure to know these basic things. And yeah we got annoyed and frustrated and angry and our punishment for asking questions and holding the government accountable is boycotting this programme."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna and Piers open up about Matt Hancock boycotting GMB

He continued: "It is a disgraceful way to treat you, the viewers, it has been going on for ten days now. They don't want to be challenged or to be asked difficult questions... We have the second-worst death toll in the world and... we should be entitled to ask the health secretary why... It's called accountability. It's what journalists are supposed to do... The health secretary has information that he doesn't want to tell millions of Good Morning Britain viewers." Susanna seems in complete agreement with her co-host, saying: "It would be common sense for the Prime Minister to appear on ITV's breakfast programme."

READ: Rachel Riley hits out at This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes

The pair spoke about the situation

Piers also tweeted the Health Secretary on Tuesday morning, writing: "Good morning, Health Secretary @MattHancock - it’s not too late for you to inform @GMB viewers of the latest vital information re this health crisis. Your petty boycott of this show is risking lives at a time of national emergency."

READ: Piers Morgan's son rejects dad's suggestion on how they can see each other during lockdown

Fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "I’d like to hear one of the other broadcasters ask the Health Secretary why he and his other senior colleagues are avoiding @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 on @GMB...I find it odd how you can just pick and choose who interviews you." Another added: "He won’t come on because he’s scared of criticism, he can’t take criticism he’d rather answer easy question on BBC than difficult ones." However, others suggested that it was due to Piers' style of questioning, with one person tweeting: "Stop trying to turn the GMB viewers against the government they don't what to talk to Piers. We can all turn the TV over. I will say again it's not GMB it's MORGAN and it's all about his ratings."